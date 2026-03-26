It’s been a difficult season for Tottenham – a very difficult one indeed. After winning the Europa League last season, the aim this year has become simply to avoid relegation to the Championship. Indeed, because the Spurs are on the brink of disaster: with seven games remaining in the English league, they are just one point clear of the relegation zone. The managerial change, with Igor Tudor replacing Thomas Frank last February, failed to provide the boost the club had hoped for, and now even the new manager is already at risk of being sacked.
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Why De Zerbi could be heading to Tottenham: Tudor’s stance and the other names on the list, from Pochettino to Thiago Motta
DE ZERBI ON TOTTENHAM'S LIST
In recent weeks, there has been persistent talk of possible replacements for the Croatian manager should he leave Tottenham before the end of this season: among the names linked with the Spurs is that of Roberto De Zerbi, who has been out of work since reaching a mutual agreement with Marseille last February. The Brescia-born manager is indeed one of the names the club is considering as a potential successor to Tudor, although the current plan is to make a move only after the end of this season, in the hope that they can avoid relegation. The other names on the list are Mauricio Pochettino, the current US national team manager and a former Tottenham manager, and Andoni Iraola of Bournemouth. Further down the list are Thiago Motta, Sean Dyche (formerly of Nottingham Forest), Ryan Mason (West Bromwich) and Robbie Keane.
TUDOR'S PERFORMANCE AT TOTTENHAM
The 2-1 defeat to Newcastle on 10 February cost Frank his job; his departure was also influenced by the team’s run of seven consecutive Premier League matches without a win (four draws and four defeats), as well as their elimination from the FA Cup, so the club decided to change manager, appointing Igor Tudor, formerly of Juventus, Lazio, Udinese and Verona. The new era began with a defeat in the derby against Arsenal; the 1-4 loss to the Gunners was followed by two further defeats against Fulham (1-2) and Crystal Palace (1-3), as well as elimination from the Champions League at the hands of Atlético Madrid and a 1-1 draw with Liverpool. And now? In England, there is talk of another possible, sensational sacking because the club is reportedly unhappy.