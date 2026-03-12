'Who wouldn't want the job?' - Jurgen Klinsmann responds to Tottenham job links as pressure builds on Igor Tudor

Tudor’s tenure hit a breaking point following a 5-2 loss to Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their round of 16 Champions League tie, specifically regarding his treatment of young keeper Antonin Kinsky, who was subbed after just 17 minutes after two key blunders. Klinsmann, whose son is also a goalkeeper, was highly critical of the move.

"I think if you ask him [Tudor] today... he would re-think their whole situation," Klinsmann said. "Obviously, it is a killer for the kid, it is the worst thing a goalkeeper can go through... to then get pulled off after 17 minutes in a game in front of a sold-out crowd in Madrid, because you have these two blackouts is simply brutal."