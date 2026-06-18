Getty Images Sport
'When you look for goals, you need Cristiano' - Roberto Martinez defends keeping Ronaldo on in Portugal's World Cup draw with DR Congo despite CR7 posting just 25 touches
Ronaldo breaks record but fails to find the net
Expectation reached fever pitch in Texas as Ronaldo became the oldest outfield player in World Cup history at 41 years and 132 days. However, the milestone did not translate to magic on the pitch, as the Al-Nassr superstar struggled to exert any influence on the game. While Lionel Messi had set the pace with a hat-trick against Algeria a day earlier, Ronaldo found himself peripheral and isolated for much of the contest against DR Congo.
The statistics from the encounter paint a particularly grim picture for the five-time Ballon d'Or winner. Opta reported that Ronaldo registered just 25 touches during the 90 minutes, his lowest-ever tally in a major tournament match where he played the full duration. Furthermore, the blank in Houston extends his drought to 10 consecutive matches in major international tournaments without a goal, a run spanning 33 shots and 11 efforts on target.
- AFP
Martinez explains the decision to keep CR7 on
Despite Portugal's inability to find a winning goal against the African side, Martinez opted against substituting his captain. The former Everton and Belgium manager insisted that Ronaldo’s presence alone provides a tactical advantage that his team-mates must learn to exploit.
"It makes no sense to get the best goalscorer in world football out in a game that you need goals," Martinez told reporters after the match. "For us in moments like this, the experience of Cristiano in the box is important. The way that he attracts defenders is important, the way that we can use the space is important. And every player has a responsibility or a piece of quality on the pitch. And clearly when you look for goals, you need to have Cristiano."
Disjointed display as Portugal lack clinical edge
The Seleccao dominated possession with a staggering 75.4%, yet they finished the match having taken fewer shots than DR Congo. It was a historic anomaly; never before since 1966 has a team held such high possession in a World Cup game while being outshot by their opponents. Joao Neves had given the favourites an early lead, but they failed to build on that momentum, eventually allowing Yoane Wissa to head home a historic equaliser.
Martinez was adamant that the fault did not lie solely with the focal point of his attack, but rather with the service provided by the midfield and wingers. "Every player has a responsibility or a piece of quality on the pitch," he added.
- Getty Images
Pressure builds ahead of Uzbekistan clash
With an xG of just 0.64 compared to DR Congo's 0.82, Portugal were lucky to leave Houston with a point. The result has intensified the debate over whether the 41-year-old Ronaldo remains the right profile to lead the line for a nation overflowing with younger attacking talent. As the tournament progresses, the scrutiny on Martinez's loyalty to his veteran captain is likely to grow, especially with Group K rivals Uzbekistan and Colombia waiting in the wings.
How far will Portugal go at the World Cup?
2346 Votes