Getty Images Sport
VIDEO: What a blunder from Manuel Neuer! Bayern Munich veteran gifts Real Madrid goal less than one minute into Champions League clash in worst possible for Vincent Kompany's men
A disastrous start for Bayern
According to live match reports, Bayern Munich endured a nightmare start when Neuer made an uncharacteristic mistake just moments after kickoff. With the hosts holding a 2-1 aggregate lead from the first leg at the Bernabeu, the veteran goalkeeper stepped far out of his box and played a sloppy pass directly into the path of Guler. The Turkish international did not hesitate, capitalising on the horrific error to fire the ball into an empty net from about 30 yards out. It was a moment of sheer disbelief for Vincent Kompany and the home supporters.
Record-breaking strike
The remarkable opening strike was not just a lifeline for the visitors but also a historic moment for the club. Football statistics provider Opta highlighted the significance of the goal on social media, stating that, at 35 seconds, Guler's goal is Madrid's fastest ever in the Champions League. The goal completely erased the advantage the German side had fought so hard to secure in Spain. Despite being unbeaten in their last 13 matches, the hosts suddenly found themselves in a highly precarious position against the Spanish giants.
Frantic exchange of goals
The setback was temporary, as Bayern Munich found an equaliser five minutes later. A sharp corner exposed a misjudgement by Andrii Lunin, allowing Aleksandar Pavlovic to head home. The drama escalated when Guler restored the lead for Real Madrid in the 29th minute, curling a beautiful free-kick into the top corner. Although the hosts refused to back down, with Harry Kane striking an important equaliser in the 38th minute, the visitors struck again. Kylian Mbappe found the back of the net just before the halftime whistle, making it 3-2 to the Spanish giants and capping off a frantic first half.
- AFP
Looking ahead to Paris
The victors of this intense quarter-final tie will advance to the semi-finals to face Paris Saint-Germain. The French champions comfortably progressed after securing 2-0 victories in both legs against Liverpool. Both clubs now face a gruelling battle to keep their European dreams alive and secure a thrilling clash against the Parisians.