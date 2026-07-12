‘Weak’ - Erling Haaland fumes at huge decision involving new Man City team-mate Elliot Anderson as VAR frustrates Norway in World Cup quarter-final clash with England

The penalty-box tussle with Anderson proved to be the turning point in the stifling Florida heat. Despite the tournament ending in heartbreak, Haaland stood out as one of the World Cup's biggest stars, having scored seven goals to sit second in the top-scorer standings, just behind the duo of Kylian Mbappé and Lionel Messi with eight goals. Nevertheless, the Norwegian No.9 argued that if such physical contact is deemed a foul, he should be winning far more set-pieces himself during every Premier League and international fixture, feeling the decision lacked the necessary robustness for a World Cup quarter-final.

“So, if there is a free kick, I almost have to get a free kick in every duel - in every single match," Haaland added. "Because I get pushed, I get pulled all the way, and I think it’s weak. Small moments decide things in the World Cup. Against Brazil we managed to turn it in our favour. Today when we get the 50/50 decisions against us it will be difficult.”