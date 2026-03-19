Weah speaks on the Africa Cup of Nations: "Congratulations to Morocco. Anyone who walks off the pitch is a loser"

The decision by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to strip Senegal of the Africa Cup of Nations title and award it to Morocco continues to be a talking point. On the evening of Tuesday 17th, a historic ruling was issued awarding the trophy to Hakimi’s national team, stating: “The Senegalese national team has forfeited the final of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (CAF) in Morocco, the result of which has been recorded as 3-0 in favour of the Royal Moroccan Football Federation.” The reason? In the final minutes of the match, there was a sensational protest from the Senegalese team, who first complained about a penalty not being awarded and then exploded with anger at the VAR’s intervention, which awarded a penalty in Morocco’s favour for a very similar incident.



