'We want to be the best club in the world' - Mikel Arteta outlines Arsenal's ultimate transfer vision for total dominance

Speaking to Sky Sports at a launch event ahead of Friday, Mikel Arteta outlined his vision. "It's certainly the ambition of the club and the owners to be the best club in the world," he stated.

"In order to do that, you need the best facilities, the best stadium, the best supporters, and you need the best squad and the best players in the world. Those are the ones that win you football matches and the ones that can be decisive when it matters. That's what we try to build with the actual players that we have, and with the players that we want to sign to make the difference for Arsenal."