Vincent Kompany claims Bayern Munich willing to 'die on the pitch' to reach Champions League final after having 'no fun' watching nine-goal clash with PSG

With his suspension now served, Kompany is relishing the opportunity to lead his team from the front in the return fixture next Wednesday. He has called on the Bayern faithful to recreate the intimidating atmosphere that helped them overcome Real Madrid in the previous round, promising that his players will leave everything on the turf.

“The atmosphere next week at Allianz Arena will be crazy. We know we have to win. We’ll give absolutely everything, really everything we have even if we have to die on the pitch. We believe,” Kompany stated. “There was such fire against Madrid. We need no less than that, we need even more, and that's all I can ask for. I'd go to the stadium for a game like that, but not to be quiet.”