VIDEO: Neymar looks lethal after 11-month injury nightmare! Brazil superstar pings shots into the top corner as Al-Hilal forward continues ‘gearing up’ for return to action
Neymar is looking sharp as he prepares to end his 11-month injury nightmare, with the Brazilian picking out the top corner during Al-Hilal training.
- Damaged knee ligaments in October 2023
- Has taken in a long road to recovery
- Stepping up fitness ahead of long-awaited return