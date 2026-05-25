VIDEO: Lamine Yamal shares Gavi's euphoric reaction to Spain World Cup call-up after injury-ravaged season at Barcelona
Gavi's emotional return to the big stage
Yamal was on hand to witness and share the pure joy of team-mate Gavi as the midfielder's place in the final Spain squad for the 2026 World Cup was confirmed. For Gavi, the announcement serves as the ultimate validation following a season defined by a rigorous rehabilitation process. The combative 21-year-old had missed a significant portion of the campaign after a devastating knee injury required surgery, leaving his participation in the2026 World Cup in doubt for months.
Despite the layoff, Gavi’s form since returning to the Blaugrana engine room has managed to convince national team boss Luis de la Fuente that he was ready for the physical demands of a major tournament. Yamal was present when the news broke and highlighted just how much the selection meant to his close friend after such a challenging period in his young career.
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Barcelona dominance in De la Fuente's squad
The inclusion of Gavi is part of a wider trend of Catalan dominance under Luis de la Fuente, who has leaned heavily on the core of the La Liga champions. The Blaugrana boast eight representatives in the final 26-man list, while arch-rivals Real Madrid left reeling without a single Spanish player in the squad for the first time in World Cup history.
Joining Yamal and Gavi on the plane to North America are fellow Barca stars Pedri, Ferran Torres, Dani Olmo, Pau Cubarsi, Joan Garcia, and Eric Garcia.
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Spain’s quest for global glory
With their squad now confirmed, Spain turn their attention to pre-tournament friendlies against Iraq and Peru. La Roja's goal for the 2026 tournament is to replicate the legendary success of the 2010 era and bring home the trophy. Despite the pressure of the occasion, De la Fuente remains confident that his side should be considered among the elite contenders this summer.
“We have to be cautious, despite being favourites," the 64-year-old said. "We have to go with our feet on the ground. I don’t shy away, we are favourites, but we’re equally as favourites as England or France.”
With a fit-again Gavi providing his trademark intensity in the middle of the park, La Roja certainly possess the bite needed to navigate a difficult Group H containing Uruguay, Saudi Arabia, and debutants Cape Verde.