Ruiz backed referee Mahmoud Wafa’s decision to deny Al Ahly a penalty, explaining that Ceramica defender Ahmed Hani’s arm was in a natural position and there was no deliberate attempt to block the ball.

He added that a player cannot run with his hands pinned to his back, and keeping them by his side is standard practice in the game.

“A player doesn’t run with his arms behind his back like a penguin,” he explained. “If the hand is raised forward or upward, it’s a penalty. But if it’s behind the body, the player is simply trying to avoid the ball.”