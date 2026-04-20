VIDEO: Cristiano Ronaldo responds to Lionel Messi chants from rivals fans with defiant gesture as Al-Nassr progress to AFC Champions League Two semi-finals

The Al-Nassr captain opened the scoring in the 11th minute of their quarter-final clash against Al Wasl at Zabeel Stadium in Dubai. Converting a precise cross from Boushal, Ronaldo netted his 970th career goal, edging him ever closer to the historic 1,000-goal milestone. Despite his dominance on the field, the 41-year-old was subjected to the familiar "Messi, Messi" chants from the rival supporters. However, Ronaldo chose to address the crowd directly with a pair of defiant gestures that have since gone viral on social media. The legendary forward responded by putting his finger to his lips to demand silence from the stands, before following up with a "calma" sign, urging the supporters to relax as he continued to dominate the proceedings.