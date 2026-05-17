VIDEO: Beer-covered Harry Kane gifts Bundesliga medal to daughter as Bayern Munich star’s wife & children steer clear of celebratory hug with soaked striker

On the pitch, Kane was once again the star of the show. His treble against FC Koln took his final league tally to 36 goals for the season, leaving him just five shy of Robert Lewandowski’s all-time single-season record. It was his fourth hat-trick of the campaign, featuring clinical strikes in the 10th and 13th minutes before rounding off his afternoon in the second half. The victory also saw Bayern reach a record-shattering 122 goals for the season.

Speaking in a video to his followers, the England star expressed his pride in the team's achievement. He said: "Hi guys, as you can see another medal and another trophy. What a way to finish here at the Allianz celebrating with the fans. Another victory, three goals as well. So really proud of that. And now yeah, one more to go. One more cup final next week. We keep this vibe going."



