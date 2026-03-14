'I was so angry, I snapped' - Victor Osimhen reveals torment of losing his father during transfer chaos as Galatasaray star experienced 'the dark side of football'

Nigerian striker Osimhen has opened up about the painful moments surrounding his father’s death, revealing how the tragedy unfolded during a difficult period in his career. Osimhen explained that his father’s health began to deteriorate a few years after he completed his move to Lille. As the Covid-19 pandemic spread, his father was hospitalised in Nigeria while the striker remained stranded in France. The Nigerian forward said he desperately tried to secure permission to travel and check on his father, seeking help from both his club and his representatives, as he faced the heartbreaking situation from afar.

The 27-year-old recalled the horrifying moment he learned of his father's passing over FaceTime, having been denied the chance to say goodbye in person. "I remember I threw the phone and I just went crazy," Osimhen revealed. "I tore up the entire house. Smashed everything. I was out of my mind. The noise made my neighbours come over to check on me, and I love my neighbours. They were like family to me when I was alone in France. For five or six hours, he stayed with me, and he probably stopped me from doing something stupid."

The frustration was compounded by the fact that he felt the sport was being prioritised over his humanity. "I just felt so guilty, because all of his children and grandchildren were there with him. Only one person was not by his side. Me. I was so angry. I snapped. I thought, 'If this is football, then what is the point? I just want to be with my family.' I called my former agent, and I said, 'Can I go bury my father?' He said, 'Go ahead. But come back Friday.' I thought, 'Friday? To hell with football.'"