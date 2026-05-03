Goal.com
Live
Lindsey Heaps Lyon GFXGetty/GOAL
Celia Balf

USWNT Abroad: Lindsey Heaps and Lily Yohannes help Lyon end Arsenal’s UEFA Women’s Champions League defense

FEATURES
Chelsea FC Women
OL Lyonnes
Manchester City Women
Arsenal Women
Manchester United Women
S. Coffey
P. Tullis-Joyce
E. Fox
L. Heaps
A. Thompson
L. Yohannes
USA

Lindsey Heaps and Lily Yohannes starred in Lyon's win over Arsenal, and Emily Fox, while Sam Coffey, Alyssa Thompson, Phallon Tullis-Joyce, and more USWNT regulars made their mark across a busy weekend in Europe.

It was a strong weekend for U.S. women's national team midfielders Lindsey Heaps and Lily Yohannes, who helped Olympique Lyonnais Féminin advance past Emily Fox and Arsenal in the UEFA Women’s Champions League semifinals.

Lyon defeated Arsenal 3-1 on Saturday to win the tie 4-3 on aggregate, ending the Gunners’ title defense and moving the eight-time European champions one step closer to another trophy.

The Champions League semifinal was the biggest match involving Americans abroad this weekend, but it was not the only one. Alyssa Thompson came off the bench to help Chelsea beat Leicester City 3-1 on Sunday, while Phallon Tullis-Joyce earned a point with Manchester United, and Sam Coffey helped Manchester City do the same. Tullis-Joyce and Coffey were both booked in their respective matches.

GOAL takes a closer look at how the USWNT's top players performed in Europe over the weekend.

  • Lindsey Heaps Lyon Women 2023-24Getty Images

    Heaps' header almost rewarded

    Heaps nearly gave Lyon an early lead against Arsenal, but her headed effort was ruled out after Ingrid Engen was deemed to have been involved from an offside position. Lyon capitalized just minutes later, though, with Wendie Renard converting from the penalty spot.

    Heaps played until the 78th minute and was heavily involved in the midfield battle, helping Lyon limit Arsenal’s quick one-two combinations and transition moments through the middle of the pitch. As she finishes out the season with Lyon, her form will be worth watching before she returns to the NWSL with expansion club Denver Summit.

    • Advertisement
  • Arsenal FC v OL Lyonnes - UEFA Women's Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD1Getty Images Sport

    Quiet but impactful Lily

    Yohannes started in midfield for Lyon alongside her USWNT teammate Heaps. She played into the second half before being subbed off in the 62nd minute, with Lyon already leading 2-0.

    Yohannes may not always dominate the game in obvious ways, but she is incredibly effective with her off-the-ball movement and ability to keep possession under pressure. She also seems to be at her best when paired with Heaps in midfield, and that showed again Saturday.

    The young midfielder remains in contention for a spot on the USWNT’s FIFA Women’s World Cup roster, though the competition will be steep. With players such as Heaps, Sam Coffey and Rose Lavelle all expected to be firmly in the mix, Yohannes will need to keep making the most of these high-level club opportunities.

  • Emily Fox Arsenal Women 2025-26Getty Images

    Fox one of Arsenal's bright spots

    Although the second semifinal leg did not go Arsenal’s way, Emily Fox still put in a solid performance against Lyon. Considering how much danger Kadidiatou Diani created throughout the match, Fox handled her defensive responsibilities well, won her duels, and helped limit Lyon’s success down her side.

    Arsenal had built real momentum in Europe, first with their quarterfinal win over Chelsea and then with last weekend’s first-leg victory over Lyon. That run came to an end Saturday, but Fox’s consistency has remained one of the bright spots for both club and country.

    Among the USWNT’s outside backs, Fox feels like the safest bet for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup roster, assuming she stays healthy.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • Sam Coffey Manchester City Birmingham Getty Images

    Coffey solid in Man City's win

    Manchester City were 11 points clear at the top of the WSL standings in February, but recent results have made what once looked like an untouchable lead feel far less comfortable. The Sky Blues still sit first with 52 points, six ahead of second-place Chelsea, but the margin has narrowed enough to add real tension to the final stretch of the title race.

    Sam Coffey earned the start for Manchester City on Sunday, and while she had some effective moments, she also struggled at times against Liverpool’s pressure. The midfielder was booked in the 42nd minute before City eventually found a late winner to keep control of the title race.

    Coffey has solidified her role as a ball-winning midfielder for Man City, but she has not yet fully unlocked the creative side of her game. In a midfield that also features Yui Hasegawa’s distribution and an attack powered by Kerolin’s directness, Coffey’s work can sometimes be easy to overlook. Still, her ability to break up play and keep City organized remains valuable as they push toward the WSL title.

  • Leicester City v Chelsea FC - Barclays Women's Super LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Thompson looking for her best form

    Alyssa Thompson came on as a substitute for Chelsea on Sunday and had a quiet performance in an otherwise strong attacking game for her side. It has been a somewhat uneven stretch for the young forward, who has not been as sharp in front of goal and has not consistently shown the same confidence taking defenders on in 1v1 moments.

    It was another OK performance from Thompson, who was outshined by Sam Kerr and Lauren James in Chelsea’s 3-1 win over Leicester City. Still, her pace and ability to stretch back lines remain valuable for Chelsea, even as she works to rediscover her best form in the final third.