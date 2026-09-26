USMNT player ratings vs Peru: The youth movement is on as Julian Hall and Justin Ellis shine in Cavan Sullivan's historic debut

ORLANDO -- The pregame ovations told a story. The loudest were for hometown heroes Alex Freeman and Justin Ellis. Equally as loud, though, was the noise generated for Cavan Sullivan. All eyes, as they always are, were on the 16-year-old rising star.

While Sullivan was the big-name debutant, he was far from the only one, and it was some of his fellow teenagers that, ultimately, stole the show.

On Saturday, Sullivan became the second-youngest player (16 years, 362 days old) to start for the U.S. Men's National Team in what ended up as a 4-1 win over Peru. Freddy Adu remains the record holder, making his debut at 16 years, 234 days old in 2006. Sullivan didn't create a goal or assist, but there were enough moments within his 62 minutes to show he belonged. Sullivan played with confidence, taking several chances to drive at the Peru defense. He also played with a bit of youthful exuberance, too, which nearly got the best of him when he picked up a yellow card for clattering into Peru goalkeeper Pedro Gallese.

While Sullivan didn't get his marquee moment, a few other teenagers did. Ellis, playing in front of his home crowd, scored just four minutes into his debut, igniting the crowd just as the smoke from pregame fireworks cleared. Seventeen-year-old winger Mathis Albert, just seconds after coming on, drew a penalty that Malik Tillman ultimately converted. And then there was Julian Hall, 18, who drove at the Peru goal to turn home a fantastic cross from Sebastian Berhalter for the USMNT's third. And then the fourth came from Berhalter himself, who curled in the best goal of the day from distance for a cherry on top.

It wasn't a perfect day. The U.S. did give up a sloppy goal in the first half, and there were a few Peru chances that will leave manager Mauricio Pochettino frustrated. It was a lot more bad than good, though, which is about as good as it can go in a game that featured 11 debuts and eight teenagers. This is a game that will give the USMNT plenty to build on, and there's plenty more time to build with three more games left in the window.

GOAL rates the USMNT's players from Inter&Co Stadium...