Goal.com
Live
Mauricio Pochettino, USMNT GFXGOAL
Tom Hindle

USMNT March squad Rondo: Has Mauricio Pochettino got his roster right? Is Gio Reyna's inclusion fair? And are there any snubs?

With less than three months to go until the World Cup, Mauricio Pochettino has picked a squad that would seem to be geared towards competing in June.

It's time to get serious, then. U.S. Men's National Team manager Mauricio Pochettino has always promised that the World Cup will start in March from his perspective. That seemed a bit dramatic at the time, but with one last break to go before the tournament begins, things do feel important. The roster reflects that. There are no experiments here, no guys being given their last chance.

Perhaps the only notable absentees are the ones who can't make it due to injury. Tyler Adams, Diego Luna, and Haji Wright are all recovering from knocks, and won't be in the picture here (although they will almost certainly be there in June). Otherwise, this is a roster that seems geared towards competing. The Argentine manager will be boosted by the fact that his top two strikers in Folarin Balogun and Ricardo Pepi are both finally fit at the same time.

Still, there are a couple of surprises, not least Gio Reyna, who has been out of the picture at Borussia Monchengladbach for months.

But is that a good thing? Should it be all about winning at this point, or should the manager be thinking about some last-gasp inclusions? GOAL writers debate the latest USMNT roster in another edition of... The Rondo.

  • What do we make of this USMNT roster?

    Tom Hindle: It looks a hell of a lot like one designed to compete at a World Cup. Save for a couple of injury absentees, this feels like a time-to-stop-messing-around lads sort of squad. A fair few have pointed out that Pochettino has gone back on his "you have to earn it" policy, but it's nearly World Cup time - so grow up. Those Belgium and Portugal friendlies now look massive.

    Ryan Tolmich: About as strong as could be, given the injury absences. Are there a few decisions to nitpick or question? Sure, but this is also a pretty strong USMNT group that should look somewhat like the World Cup team. Pochettino said the World Cup begins in March; this roster indicates he meant it.

    • Advertisement

  • How important is Gio Reyna's inclusion? Is it fair?

    TH: It's massive. The USMNT are a good side, but they will need a true attacking maverick to break teams down when things get messy. Is Reyna a perfect attacking player? No. Can he run for 90 minutes? Not a chance. But as a spark in a 26-man squad, he makes tons of sense. He was terrific in November, and should he offer anything, then get him on the plane this summer. As for fairness... who cares? It's time to get serious.

    RT: It doesn't matter if it's fair. The real question is much simpler: does he make the team better? Pochettino clearly believes he does, which is why he's here. It's easy to see why he believes it, too, given Reyna's talent. Fair or unfair, it doesn't matter; all that matters is if Reyna can meaningfully contribute.

  • Noahkai Banks-augsburg-usa-20250201(C)Getty Images

    How worried should we be about Noahkai Banks declining to join the camp?

    TH: Well, it's not great, is it? The Banks' situation is interesting. Dual national panic is real in the United States, and Banks is the kind of perfectly decent young center back who can add depth at the World Cup. He is not a starting-caliber player - not yet, at least. This is a child who is, in all likelihood, not going to play for Germany anytime soon. There is a very real chance he picks the USMNT, anyway. Plus, there is a real danger of assuming that 19-year-old center backs are going to be all that good. It would be nice if he could just skip the flirtations and sort it out, though! Folarin Balogun ended up here. Maybe Banks will do the same.

    RT: Pretty worried, not just for 2026 but beyond. If a spot at a home World Cup isn't enticing enough for Banks to shut the door on Germany, then he really must be conflicted, which makes this a 50-50 battle, at best. Banks is, of course, a top center back prospect, one who would instantly change the player pool for several cycles. The decision is up to him, though.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • Who has a chance to play their way into the team this camp?

    TH: Can we interest you in some Mark McKenzie propaganda? No matter which way you look at things, there is a center back spot open here. Chris Richards and Tim Ream look like locks at the moment. The third? Well, that's up for grabs. McKenzie is a reliable defender, and probably deserves that spot. He could snatch it for good here.

    RT: Patrick Agyemang is the big one. He's sort of fallen back in the striker race, solely due to the nuclear form of the other three. In reality, though, Agyemang has been pretty good, too, and nothing boosts a stock quite like a good USMNT camp. If he can get minutes and then make the most of them, he can at least make that striker decision that much harder and ensure it goes down to the wire, regardless of the form of the other three.

  • Tim Weah, USMNTGetty Images

    Who needs to be given a chance to shine?

    TH: Tim Weah, show us what you can do. One of the issues with this modified 3-4-2-1 is that there is no natural width in the side. Weah has been rather misused as a wing-back for years now, and it would be a shame to see him chucked into the side in a similar spot for the U.S. Let's see where he fits here, where there isn't a spot for a natural wide attacking player.

    RT: The centerbacks, whatever combination that is. Chris Richards is in. Tim Ream might be, too. As for that third spot, it's still wildly uncertain. Give Mark McKenzie a legit chance. Give Auston Trusty or Miles Robinson one, too. This is the chance to see what those three have to offer against really good teams and maybe make that decision a little bit easier.

  • Who was the biggest snub?

    TH: Are there really any significant ones? There will be some, no doubt, who call for Yunus Musah's inclusion. But there's already depth at his position. Otherwise, this seems just about right.

    RT: Yunus Musah, for sure. He merits the same argument as Reyna, being a top-level talent who raises the team's ceiling. It wasn't enough for Musah, though, despite the fact he's been in better form than Reyna. Maybe there's a final push to the World Cup, but it'll be tougher now, for sure.

Friendlies
USA crest
USA
USA
Belgium crest
Belgium
BEL
0