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Two-time Man Utd title winner joins Sunday league club full of Premier League cult heroes
The return of a Red Devils legend
Valencia, who famously patrolled the right flank at Old Trafford for a decade, had initially called time on his professional career in May 2021 following stints with LDU Quito and Queretaro. However, the pull of the Cheshire Vets League Premier Division has apparently proven too strong for the Ecuadorian icon.
The 40-year-old is a legend in Manchester, having arrived from Wigan Athletic in 2009 to fill the void left by Cristiano Ronaldo. He eventually transitioned from a blistering winger to one of the league's most reliable right-backs, earning the captain’s armband and making over 330 appearances. Now, Valencia returns to the North West to join a team that is quickly becoming the most talked-about veteran side in the country. Wythenshawe confirmed the news on Sunday evening, marking a sensational return to competitive action for the man who previously captained United under Jose Mourinho.
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A squad of Premier League cult heroes
Valencia is far from the only household name in the Wythenshawe dressing room. The veteran side has built an incredible roster featuring a long list of Premier League cult heroes. Among his new team-mates are former England international Emile Heskey and fellow Premier League winner Danny Drinkwater, as well as creative spark Stephen Ireland and defensive stalwarts Joleon Lescott and Nedum Onuoha. The star power doesn't stop there, with the likes of Marc Albrighton, Jefferson Montero, and Cameron Jerome also listed in a squad designed to dominate the veterans' circuit. It is an unprecedented collection of talent for local football, turning every Wythenshawe fixture into a star-studded event for local spectators who grew up watching these players.
Dominating the Cheshire Vets League
Unsurprisingly, this Galacticos-like approach to Sunday league has yielded terrifying results for the opposition. Wythenshawe Vets currently boast a perfect record with seven wins from matches this season, sitting comfortably at the top of their division. Their dominance is perhaps best illustrated by a staggering goal difference of 54, spearheaded by the prolific Papiss Cisse. The former Newcastle United marksman has been in clinical form, famously netting a double hat-trick during an 11-0 demolition of Liverpool South back in November. Cisse has already racked up 19 goals in just three appearances this season - per talkSPORT. The team has also been busy filling the trophy cabinet, securing both the Lancashire FA Veterans Cup and the Manchester FA Veterans Cup with high-scoring victories in March.
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Valencia's enduring United legacy
While he embarks on this new chapter, Valencia’s achievements at the elite level remain a high bar for any modern wing-back. During his ten-year stay at United, he won nine trophies, including two Premier League titles, the FA Cup, and the Europa League. His individual brilliance was also recognised by his peers, as he won the club's Players' Player of the Year award twice and earned a spot in the 2009-10 PFA Team of the Year.
Since leaving Old Trafford in 2019, Valencia has maintained his connection to the club through appearances for the Manchester United Legends team. His move to Wythenshawe allows him to stay in the city he calls home while playing alongside several former opponents.