According to the Turkish newspaper "sozcu", Turkish President Erdogan has asked Besiktas president Serdal Adali for a full briefing so he can personally track the progress of negotiations with the Egyptian star.

Club officials reckon indirect government backing could open the door to clearing the enormous financial hurdles a deal of this size demands. Besiktas aren't just chasing domestic honours. They want continental dominance too.

The same newspaper reported that Turkish journalist and broadcaster Erdogan Aktas revealed in public comments that Egyptian striker Salah will land in Istanbul today, Wednesday, to put the finishing touches to his contract with Besiktas. Should it go through, the move would be the biggest transfer in the history of the Turkish league in terms of marketing and fan value.