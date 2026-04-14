Trouble at Liverpool FC: Hugo Ekitike suffers a horror injury

For Salah, this may have been his final Champions League appearance, as the Reds failed to overturn their 2-0 first-leg deficit, eventually losing 2-0 at Anfield. Both goals for the visitors from Paris were scored by reigning World Player of the Year Ousmane Dembélé (73’, 90+1’).

This will be his final season at Liverpool: the club and the player have already confirmed they will not extend his expiring contract, and he could head to Saudi Arabia after the World Cup.

Tensions flared before Christmas when Salah publicly complained about his diminishing role, criticising both club and manager Arne Slot; he was subsequently dropped for one match.

While Ekitike has netted 23 goals in 44 appearances during his debut campaign, Salah remains well below the lofty standards he set last term, when Liverpool unexpectedly reclaimed the league title. The Egyptian currently has 11 goals and nine assists to his name across all competitions.

Against PSG, however, the 33-year-old was determined to prove himself, delivering four key passes (xAssist 0.52) and firing off one shot (0.12 xG). The 64th minute brought high drama: Alexis Mac Allister initially won a penalty at 0–0, only for VAR to overturn the decision.