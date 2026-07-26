Transfer news | Real Madrid stake the Michael Olise deal, and Liverpool reject the Vinicius offer

Michael Olise wants Real Madrid. The French winger is open to a switch to the Bernabeu, and the Spanish giants have told Bayern Munich they are determined to sign him, though not this summer.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Madrid have made their position clear to the German champions: they will buy Olise whenever Bayern decide to sell. That rules out a deal this summer, with Bayern set on keeping him.

Christoph Freund, Bayern's sporting director, spoke to journalist Maximilian Koch: "Olise's departure to Real Madrid is not a topic for discussion at all for us. We are looking forward to his return from holiday, and he will play an important role in the team next season as he did last season."