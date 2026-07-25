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Transfer news | Real Madrid close in on Rodri and enter the race for Diomande, while Arsenal offer their player in exchange for Julian Alvarez
Real Madrid enter the race for Diomande
"Bild" have dropped a bombshell over Ivorian star Yan Diomande, reporting that Real Madrid have opened talks with the player's entourage and his club, Leipzig.
Liverpool tabled an offer worth more than one hundred million euros for the young winger, only to see it knocked back. Paris Saint-Germain also opened negotiations during the World Cup, while Arsenal made their own approach.
Real Madrid revive their interest in Rodri
Real Madrid have made contact with Manchester City over a deal to sign Spain captain Rodri in the current summer transfer window, according to "The Athletic".
City boss Enzo Maresca addressed his star's situation at Friday's press conference. He revealed Rodri would be out for an unspecified period after undergoing surgery on his back.
Lukaku's agent opens the door to a Napoli exit
Romelu Lukaku will not accept a bit-part role at Napoli next season, his agent Federico Pastorello has confirmed to "Sky".
Pastorello insists his client ranks among the best in the world in his position. He won't settle for a place on the bench behind Rasmus Hojlund.
Arsenal prepare their offer to snatch Alvarez
"Cadena SER" said that Arsenal are preparing an offer consisting of a sum of money plus their striker Viktor Gyokeres in order to sign Julian Alvarez from Atletico Madrid.
It's Barcelona who remain keenest on the Argentine star. Their official offer, though, was knocked back by Atletico Madrid, who insist their financial demands must be met before they let the player go, according to reports.
Leão clarifies his position
Rafael Leao has revisited his desire for a fresh challenge away from Milan. Speaking to Brazilian podcast "Podpah", the forward insisted he had made his position clear to the club, though he would train with the group as normal until the situation becomes clearer.
Only Fenerbahce have made a move, according to "La Gazzetta", and their offer does not match the player's vision for his future. Beyond that, Leao has no official bids on the table.
Atlético sign Kang
Atletico Madrid have signed South Korea's Lee Kang-in from Paris Saint-Germain, tying the midfielder to a five-year contract.
The deal is worth around 35 million euros, according to Marca, with Atletico paying the fee to land the former Mallorca man.
Besiktas close in on Nunez
Darwin Nunez is closing in on a move from Al-Hilal to Turkey's Besiktas this window, according to Sacha Tavolieri.
The renowned journalist says the Uruguayan striker is near a personal agreement with the Turkish giants. He stopped short of clarifying the fee heading to Al-Hilal or the structure of any deal.
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