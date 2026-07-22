Real Madrid want him. Andoni Iraola wants to keep him. The Liverpool manager has made clear his determination to hold on to Argentine star Alexis Mac Allister amid talk of interest from the Bernabeu.

Iraola said: "Alexis has been one of the best players at this club for years. Just look at what he produced at the World Cup, so it is only natural that other clubs would want to sign the best players."

He added: "Other clubs want to sign good players, but I am aiming to bring in new players rather than lose the ones we have here."



