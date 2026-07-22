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Transfer News | Liverpool Give Official Response to Real Madrid Regarding Mac Allister... Manchester United Hesitant Over Rashford and Modric "Will Not Retire"
Modric will not retire
Luka Modric refuses to hang up his boots. The Croatian star wants another season on the pitch, even after turning forty.
According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, Modric has verbally agreed to sign a new short-term deal with Milan.
Liverpool announce they are holding on to Mac Allister
Real Madrid want him. Andoni Iraola wants to keep him. The Liverpool manager has made clear his determination to hold on to Argentine star Alexis Mac Allister amid talk of interest from the Bernabeu.
Iraola said: "Alexis has been one of the best players at this club for years. Just look at what he produced at the World Cup, so it is only natural that other clubs would want to sign the best players."
He added: "Other clubs want to sign good players, but I am aiming to bring in new players rather than lose the ones we have here."
Real Madrid Opens the Door for Asensio to Leave
Real Madrid are ready to let defender Raul Asencio leave this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano. The journalist says the plan has been in place since June, agreed with new manager Jose Mourinho.
Whether Asencio goes permanently or on loan will come down to the offers on the table, Romano adds, along with the player's own wishes.
Manchester United target Camavinga
Real Madrid are willing to let Eduardo Camavinga go, and journalist Nicolo Schira reports that the midfielder now features in Manchester United's plans.
The Frenchman's contract with the Spanish giants runs until the end of June 2029.
Manchester United hesitant over Rashford
Manchester United won't stand in Marcus Rashford's way this summer, but they're reluctant to sell him to a Premier League rival, according to The I Paper.
Tottenham, Arsenal and Chelsea all want the forward. United's hierarchy, though, fear the deal could come back to haunt them domestically. Rashford himself would rather join a club playing in the Champions League.
Arsenal interested in Oyarzabal
Arsenal have earmarked Mikel Oyarzabal as an alternative should they miss out on Julian Alvarez, according to journalist Ekrem Konur. The Real Sociedad and Spain forward has emerged as a target with Alvarez, the Atletico Madrid star, edging closer to Barcelona.
Money could prove the sticking point. Oyarzabal's contract carries a release clause worth 75 million euros.
Details of Salah's Meeting with the Beşiktaş Coach
Turkish newspaper "Fanatik" has lifted the lid on the meeting between Egyptian winger Mohamed Salah and Vincenzo Italiano, the Italian manager of Besiktas, held before Salah put pen to paper on his move to the Turkish giants.
The winger quizzed Italiano about the current squad at Besiktas, the transfers lined up for the window and the club's targets for next season.
Al-Hilal draws up its plan!.. Senior official travels to London to seal the Harry Kane deal
Al-Hilal have made a fresh move to sign England star Harry Kane, the Bayern Munich striker, according to newspaper "Al-Midan Al-Riyadi".
The report claims Al-Hilal sporting director Simon Francis has travelled to London in a bid to finalise the Kane deal officially. (Read the details)
Behind-the-Scenes Details Revealed on the Collapse of Mohamed Salah's Transfer to Al-Ittihad.. And the Deal Is Possible on One Condition!
Each passing day brings a fresh report on the "future" of Egyptian Pharaoh Mohamed Salah, who announced his departure from English giants Liverpool at the end of last season, 2025-2026.
Salah is leaving Liverpool after nine full years, a spell in which he wrote his name into the club's history. His next destination, though, remains undecided. (Read the details)
Saudi Assault on Fenerbahce: Al-Ahli Close in on Turkey Star, and Al-Ittihad Compete with Al-Qadsiah to Sign Sofyan Amrabat
Saudi Arabia's biggest clubs have turned their attention to Turkish giants Fenerbahce, eyeing a raid on several of their stars in the current summer transfer window.
Across the board, the Saudi sides are working hard to strengthen their squads. Some want to protect what they achieved in the 2025-2026 season. Others are desperate to climb back onto the podium. (Read the details)
The Inter president has officially responded to Alessandro Bastoni's move to Al-Hilal, and the truth behind Barcelona's double bid to snatch Joao Cancelo and Darwin Nunez.
Giuseppe Marotta, president of Italian giants Inter, has responded to reports linking Al-Hilal with a move for first-team defender Alessandro Bastoni. (Read the details)
After Al Ahly closed its doors, an Italian club officially shocks Riyad Mahrez: We are not interested in you!
Riyad Mahrez is enduring a rough patch. The Algerian winger crashed out of the 2026 World Cup early, and now finds himself a free agent with real uncertainty hanging over his next move. (Read the details)
The Karim Benzema incident repeats itself.. Fabinho angered by Al-Ittihad management's treatment of him
"How similar tonight is to yesterday" .. Al-Ittihad's company appears to have adopted a single blueprint for its 2023 transfer window deals, and it keeps leaving stars furious. The latest is Brazilian midfielder Fabinho. (Read the details)
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