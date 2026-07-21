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Transfer News | Liverpool and Manchester United battle for France star.. Barcelona defender refuses to leave and Rodri clings to his dream
Malang Sarr prefers NEOM's offer.
Malang Sarr is on his way to Neom. Fabrizio Romano has confirmed the French defender has agreed to join the Saudi Roshn League club during the current summer transfer window.
A free agent since his Lens contract expired, Sarr has spells at Chelsea, Monaco and Porto behind him. Five European clubs came calling, but the defender picked Saudi Arabia.
Gallardo a candidate to succeed Scaloni
Lionel Scaloni has confirmed he will step down as Argentina manager next December, and journalist Nicola Schira reckons Marcelo Gallardo is among the candidates to replace him.
The Argentine Football Association's dream, Schira explained, is to land Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone. For now, they are waiting to see what the coming months bring.
Lucas Deaon joins Paris
Paris Saint-Germain have sealed the signing of France left-back Lucas Digne from Aston Villa until 2029, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed.
The journalist says Paris triggered the player's release clause last week. Official procedures are now under way before the deal is announced.
Liverpool and Manchester United battle for Manu Kone
Liverpool and Manchester United are battling to sign Roma midfielder Manu Koné after his standout campaign last season with the Italian side and with France at the 2026 World Cup, according to "Football Insider".
United's officials have gone no further than an expression of interest in the 25-year-old so far. Liverpool, by contrast, see him as their leading candidate to bolster the midfield.
Roma are reluctant to lose Koné, who has three seasons left on his contract. A tempting offer, though, could change everything.
Koundé Refuses to Leave Barcelona
Barcelona are willing to cash in, but Jules Koundé wants to stay put. That's according to the newspaper "El Nacional".
The Spanish outlet claim Bayern Munich are keen on the French full-back, though the Catalan club will only sanction a sale for something close to 70 million euros.
Manchester City make new offer to Rodri
Manchester City want to keep Rodri. The Spain star's deal runs out in June 2027 and City have put a new contract on the table, but the player looks set on a move to Real Madrid, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.
His dream remains alive too, despite reports that Real have pulled back from signing him this summer and halted any potential move.
Beşiktaş prepare a fresh surprise: turning to the "Cristiano Ronaldo plan" to seal the Mohamed Salah deal
Mohamed Salah's future is still filling column inches across the international media, with the Egyptian yet to settle on his next destination.
The 34-year-old announced his exit from Liverpool at the end of the 2025-2026 season, drawing the curtain on nine glorious years at the English giants. (Read the details)
His agent officially reveals the facts.. The controversy over the collapse of Samu Costa's transfer to Al-Nassr is settled
Samu Costa's proposed move to Riyadh giants Al-Nassr has sparked plenty of controversy over the past few hours.
Reports first claimed Al-Nassr had wrapped up the Portuguese star's signing. Then came fresh warnings that the deal was on the verge of collapse, with a financial dispute and new rivals entering the race. (Read the details)
Linked with Barcelona and Real Madrid: Al-Hilal plan to sign Inter star at Simone Inzaghi's request
Al-Hilal have identified a world-class defender to strengthen the first team during the current summer transfer window.
Simone Inzaghi's side are planning a "replacement and renewal" of their squad after a difficult 2025-2026 season, one in which the Riyadh giants settled for the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Cup alone. (Read the details)
The 200 Million Euro Hurdle: Why Real Madrid Are Being Extremely Cautious in the Olise Deal
Florentino Perez has made Michael Olise a top summer target, according to reports, casting the France international as the next "Galacticos" signing at the Santiago Bernabeu. Real Madrid are treading carefully, though, wary of sparking a diplomatic row with the Bayern Munich board. (Read the details)
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