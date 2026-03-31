Tottenham are determined to persuade Roberto De Zerbi. The Italian manager is the club’s top choice following the departure of Igor Tudor; the former Marseille boss has indicated he is open to the possibility of taking charge at Spurs but would prefer to postpone any decision until the end of the season, to see whether the team can avoid relegation. The club, however, needs leadership immediately and the intention is not to bring in a stopgap to see out the season but a manager who can stay on in the future; for this reason, one of the options being considered is to offer De Zerbi a contract with an exit clause in the event of relegation. The Daily Mail goes into detail about the figures that could be offered to De Zerbi: a salary of £12 million a season for five years, which would make him the second-highest-paid manager in the Premier League after Pep Guardiola.
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Tottenham are pushing for De Zerbi, but the fans are protesting: "We don’t want him". The precedent with Gattuso and the other Italian among the candidates
THE FANS' CAMPAIGN AGAINST DE ZERBI
The Italian manager is currently weighing up his options, but in the meantime Tottenham fans are also making their voices heard: “Not to De Zerbi” is the campaign Spurs supporters are running to make their views clear. A similar situation occurred in 2021, when Rino Gattuso was close to taking the English job but the deal ultimately fell through following a protest by fans who did not want him. Among the other names linked with Tottenham in recent weeks is that of Thiago Motta, who has been out of work since his last spell in charge of Juventus, which ended with his sacking in March 2025.
THE SITUATION AT TOTTENHAM
Spurs are having one of their worst seasons in recent years: with seven games remaining in the Premier League, the team are fourth from bottom, just one point clear of the relegation zone – one point ahead of West Ham. When the league resumes, they face Sunderland away on 12 April, followed by Brighton at home, after which they will face Wolverhampton in a crucial head-to-head clash. In their final four matches, Tottenham will face Aston Villa, Leeds, Chelsea and Everton.