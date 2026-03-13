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Torino v Parma: CM’s player ratings: Simeone and Vlasic – what a pair! Pellegrino seals the deal

The ratings for the early kick-off on matchday 29.

TURIN

After a first half marked by a few difficulties, Torino fully dominated their opponents in the second half and secured a thoroughly deserved victory. Vlasic and Simeona were the standout performers, whilst Zapata, coming off the bench, showed glimpses of his former self.

Paleari 6: a few errors on the goal conceded, but otherwise a decent performance.

Coco 6: solid in defence, closing down spaces effectively and getting forward on the counter-attack.

Ismajli 6.5: marked Oristanio well, also helping out on the wing.

Ebosse 6: had a few problems with Pellegrino in the first half, but found his rhythm better in the second.

(from 48' s.t. Marianucci: n/a)

Pedersen 6: a decent performance overall, well involved in the game.

Ilkhan 7: scored his first goal and put in a convincing performance.

(from 30' s.t. Prati 6: made a good impact on coming on, helping out well in defence.)

Gineitis 6: a decent performance overall; perhaps he could have attempted a few more intricate moves.

Obrador 6.5: played wide on the left, providing good support by overlapping with C. Adams.

Vlasic 7.5: A leader in midfield, he provided a solid defensive wall when dropping back and launched lightning-fast counter-attacks. Always invaluable to the team’s play.

(from 48' s.t. Anjorin: n/a)

Adams 7: a game of great intensity. Always in the thick of the action, he won back plenty of balls and got the team moving forward well. He capped off his performance with a perfect assist for the third goal.

(from 17' s.t. Zapata 7: finally a convincing performance from the striker, who showed all his strength with a superb long-range goal.)

Simeone 7.5: always a threat in attack, he first opened the scoring and then produced a brilliant piece of play for the third goal, confirming the player’s excellent physical condition.

(from 30' s.t. Kulenovic 6.5: made a good start to the game, posing a threat just a few minutes after coming on with an excellent shot on goal.)

Manager: D'Aversa 7: Torino won and impressed. After a first half of ups and downs, they took full control of the pitch in the second half and imposed themselves on their opponents with character. From the bench, D'Aversa brought on a Zapata in fine form and a Kulenovic in top condition.

  • PARMA

    The visitors, after a good first half, collapsed physically in the second half and suffered a heavy defeat. The defence struggled throughout, whilst up front Pellegrino stood out.

    Suzuki 5: certainly not an easy match for him after his long injury lay-off. In the first half, he was beaten for pace, whilst in the second half he was bombarded with balls from all directions.

    Delprato 5.5: his performance dipped, particularly in the second half. He struggled especially with his defensive reading of the game, and on the counter-attack he alternated good moments with avoidable errors.

    Troilo 5: struggled particularly to keep up with Simeone. Left too much space, allowing the opposition to play at their leisure.

    (from 18' s.t. Valenti 5: touched the ball very rarely, and the few times he did, it was often lost or recovered by his teammates.)

    Circati 5: slow to close down, often late to the ball and lacking precision in his passes to teammates on the counter-attack.

    Cremaschi: N/A

    (from 11' 1st half Britschgi 5.5: his performance was not entirely convincing; rather reserved, he never really got into the thick of the game.)

    (from 33' 2nd half Ondrejka: n/a)

    Ordonez 5.5: in the first half he tried to create some good moves, especially between the lines, but in the second half he disappeared from the pitch.

    (from 18' 2nd half Oristanio 5: his movements were often disjointed, with no real contribution to the attacking play.)

    Keita 4.5: unlucky with the own goal; otherwise, he struggled, particularly with his teammates’ quick counter-attacks.

    (from 18' s.t. Estevez 6: a good start after coming on, although his teammates didn’t follow him up much.)

    Sorensen 5.5: he always lacks the precision needed to finish off moves properly. Too fussy.

    Valeri 5.5: more active in the first half, whilst in the second half he faded a bit like the rest of the team, losing important balls.

    Strefezza 6: in attack, he tried to create something, even taking on opponents.

    Pellegrino 6.5: certainly the best of his team. He scored the goal that brought the score level, whilst otherwise he always played well physically and posed a threat in the opposition’s penalty area.

    Manager: Cuesta 5: Parma collapsed physically in the second half. The substitutions perhaps should have been made earlier, although overall they didn’t provide the change of pace one might have expected.

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Cremonese
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Serie A
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