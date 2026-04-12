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Moataz Elgammal

Tom Brady's Birmingham City beat Wrexham in latest 'Hollywood derby' to put huge dent in Ryan Reynolds & Rob Mac's Premier League promotion bid

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NFL legend Tom Brady claimed bragging rights in the latest 'Hollywood derby' as his Birmingham City team secured a vital 2-0 Championship victory over Wrexham. This result provides much-needed relief for the Blues, whilst dealing a significant blow to Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac's dreams of achieving a fourth consecutive promotion for the Red Dragons.


  • Vicente breaks deadlock in feisty Hollywood clash

    Birmingham, who count Brady as a minority owner, ended their three-game losing run by defeating Phil Parkinson's Wrexham side 2-0 at St Andrew's. Despite a tense first half where clear-cut chances were scarce, the hosts found their breakthrough three minutes after the restart. Carlos Vicente, a January arrival from Alaves, rose highest to head home a pinpoint Kai Wagner cross. The Spanish winger had been denied by a superb Arthur Okonkwo save just before the interval, but made no mistake second time around.

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    Klarer doubles the advantage to seal points

    Wrexham, who had entered the game with a scoring streak spanning 10 successive away matches, looked surprisingly toothless in response. The Welsh club, famously backed by Hollywood A-listers Reynolds and Mac, struggled to gain any foothold in the final third, failing to record a single shot on target throughout the entire 90 minutes. As the visitors pushed forward in search of an equaliser, they left themselves vulnerable at the back and were eventually punished. In the 71st minute, a corner from substitute Paik Seung-ho caused chaos in the six-yard box. Captain Christoph Klarer reacted quickest, ghosting in at the back post to poke the ball past Okonkwo.

  • Pressure eases on Davies after dominant display

    Birmingham head coach Chris Davies had been feeling the heat after a string of poor results, but the manager was full of praise for his players after winning this high-profile fixture. "I really enjoyed watching the team today, I thought we were excellent throughout," Davies told reporters. "When the opposition doesn't have a shot on goal and we had so many chances, that says everything I think. I just like the way we played forward more rather than recycling it." The victory moves them up to 15th in the Championship table, giving Brady plenty of reason to celebrate.

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  • Birmingham City v Wrexham AFC - Sky Bet ChampionshipGetty Images Sport

    Parkinson frustrated as play-off bid falters

    Parkinson could not hide his disappointment on the touchline as Wrexham slumped to consecutive league defeats. They now sit four points adrift of the play-off places. To keep their Premier League dream alive, the Dragons desperately need a swift return to winning ways in their final four games, with a home fixture against Stoke City up next.

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