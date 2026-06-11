Thomas Tuchel urges England World Cup star Elliot Anderson to 'stays humble' amid links with British record transfer to Man City

Tuchel has expressed his admiration for Anderson, labelling him an all-round talent as speculation regarding a massive transfer continues to swirl. The midfielder has seen his stock rise exponentially since his international debut last September, becoming an indispensable part of the England setup ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

Tuchel was glowing in his assessment of the player when speaking after England's 3-0 warm-up victory over Costa Rica. "He's a top player," Tuchel said. "There's nothing more to say; he's the full package. I'm happy that he's with us on that kind of level and he's a key player for us."