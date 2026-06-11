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Thomas Tuchel urges England World Cup star Elliot Anderson to 'stays humble' amid links with British record transfer to Man City
Tuchel insists Anderson is the 'full package'
Tuchel has expressed his admiration for Anderson, labelling him an all-round talent as speculation regarding a massive transfer continues to swirl. The midfielder has seen his stock rise exponentially since his international debut last September, becoming an indispensable part of the England setup ahead of the 2026 World Cup.
Tuchel was glowing in his assessment of the player when speaking after England's 3-0 warm-up victory over Costa Rica. "He's a top player," Tuchel said. "There's nothing more to say; he's the full package. I'm happy that he's with us on that kind of level and he's a key player for us."
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Man City closing in on British record deal
According to The Athletic, Forest have made their stance clear regarding the future of Anderson, rejecting a second massive approach from City. The latest offer from the Etihad Stadium was worth a guaranteed British record fee of £106m, with further add-ons potentially taking the total package up to £120m. Despite the eye-watering figures on the table, Forest are unwilling to sanction a sale unless the deal sets a new high-water mark for a transfer in the United Kingdom – surpassing the £125m Premier League record Liverpool paid for Alexander Isak last summer.
However, Tuchel is adamant that the price tag won't affect the player’s psyche. When asked about City's bid, the England boss replied: "No comment! He seems not affected. It was an amazing performance, so all is fine."
Maintaining humility amid the hype
Tuchel’s primary concern is that Anderson maintains the personality traits that brought him to this level. The German coach remains hopeful that a potential move to the Etihad Stadium won't change the 23-year-old’s grounded nature as he prepares for the biggest tournament of his career.
Addressing the intense speculation and the astronomical figures being discussed, Tuchel elaborated on the situation, saying: "Even if – if – a transfer is completed, hopefully he stays the same person. Nothing will change overnight with him; if he wakes up, he's not a new player. People will try to hang around his neck, but in reality, nothing changes; he just changes the club, and those are the rules of the game. Hopefully he just stays the same – a humble, determined, hungry football player."
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No distractions in the England camp
With the World Cup opener against Croatia looming, Tuchel is pleased with the focus Anderson and his team-mates have shown. While players like Anthony Gordon have already made big moves – with the winger recently joining Barcelona – the manager believes the squad remains fully committed to the task at hand in North America.
"I don't want to go into it too much if it's a boost or not a boost – what I see on the training pitch is no distractions and full commitment; that's what comes from him," Tuchel added on Anderson. Regarding Gordon's move to Barca, he noted: "I think he has a confidence boost because of this step, but I hope it doesn't change his style of play because I'm very sure that's what Barcelona expect from him."
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