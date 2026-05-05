Thierry Henry 'amazed' by Lamine Yamal's footballing 'intelligence' as he hopes to see Barcelona & Spain wonderkid at his 'peak' in 2026 World Cup

Henry revealed that he was particularly struck by a specific moment during the Euro 2024 semi-final when the winger prioritised game management over individual glory. The Frenchman noted that while most 17-year-olds would have kept attacking, Yamal had the intelligence to slow the tempo to benefit his team.

Speaking to Marca, Henry remarked: “You know what amazes me about Lamine? I remember in the semi-final against France, on a counter-attack, already winning 2-1, he had the chance to keep attacking, but no, at 17 years old, he had the intelligence to slow the game down, to control the pace, because that's what was best for the team. And he told his teammates as much.

"He controlled the ball, brought it down, and laid it off to Carvajal. What?! At 17! People focus on his skill and technique, but what amazed me was his intelligence. That kid plays like he's in his own neighborhood. Time will tell what happens, but he's shown me he can be the star of any World Cup.”