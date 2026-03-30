"Because the game was going very, very well, we got a bit impatient and stopped sticking to our positions. It was a lot of freestyle again, just like against Switzerland. And then sometimes we simply aren’t secure enough on the ball to pull off that kind of freestyle," criticised Nagelsmann.

The squad is only partially suited to such a style of play. "There are certainly a few players who can play in any position, but there are also a few players in the squad who simply feel more comfortable in one position and are happier when they can hold that position and then play well in it."

If, on the other hand, the play becomes too "freestyle", there is a greater vulnerability to counter-attacks.

Yet the team had implemented the tactics very well in the first 25 minutes. “It felt as though Ghana weren’t even in our half,” praised Nagelsmann. The German side had also had enough chances to settle the game early on. “Overall, in my view, we played better than against Switzerland, even if we scored fewer goals,” summarised the national coach.



