The strange case of Fullkrug: he doesn’t play for Milan, but he could make it to the World Cup with Nagelsmann’s Germany

A strange case, almost unique on the international stage: can a player who isn’t a first-team regular at his own club secure a place in his national team’s squad ahead of the2026 World Cup, which will be hosted by Canada, the United States and Mexico in the summer?

Whilst the most obvious answer would be no, what may happen to Niclas Fullkrug appears to contradict even one of the most fundamental principles of the football world: if you play and perform well, then your national team will take note and may grant you the prestigious opportunity to wear their jersey.

But let’s take it one step at a time as we delve into this curious case surrounding Milan’s number 9, who is in contention to be called up by manager Julian Nagelsmann to fill the centre-forward role for Germany.