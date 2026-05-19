The Rondo, Pep Guardiola edition: What is the legendary Man City manager's legacy? Was Jurgen Klopp his best opponent? And is he the Premier League GOAT?

And so another giant leaves the Premier League. This does feel like the end of an era. Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp played out some of the more memorable battles the league has ever seen for almost a decade. Klopp left Liverpool in 2024. Guardiola, it is reported, will leave Man City in a week with former Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca rumored to replace him at the helm.

Of course, the focus has already gone to legacy. Guardiola's City resume is truly incredible. The Spaniard has won 20 trophies as Man City manager. He has won six Premier Leagues, the Champions League, and countless domestic cups. He has done it all despite routinely changing his style of football, reinventing the way he looks at the game, and, in effect, spending the first half of every season just trying stuff out.

So, what exactly is Guardiola's legacy? The most obvious comparison, in terms of winning, is Sir Alex Ferguson. He rebuilt Man United and made winning a habit in his 26 years at the club. Guardiola, had he stayed, would have just pipped his numbers. His remit was different. There was no rebuild here. He just had to win. And win he has. GOAL writers break down Guardiola's impact in another edition of... The Rondo.