From the narrow alleyways of Rotterdam, where street football sharpened his skills, to the roar of English stadiums, where he has become a nightmare for defenders, Dutch star Crysencio Summerville looks set to write a new chapter in his career. This time, it comes in Saudi Arabia.

Every reliable source agreed on Tuesday evening that Riyadh giants Al Hilal have sealed the deal to sign Summerville, adding him to their star-studded first team this summer.

Summerville stood on the verge of a move from West Ham United to Roma. Then Al Hilal intervened in the final moments and convinced the player to change course.

His signing lays bare Al Hilal's huge ambitions for the 2026-2027 season. They want to reclaim their grip on domestic and continental football once again.

In the lines below, we will run through a set of important points after Al Hilal wrapped up the Crysencio Summerville deal, with the official announcement still to come.