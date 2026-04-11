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Hussein Hamdy

Translated by

The Diaz Revolution: How did the Moroccan star rebel against life on Real Madrid’s bench?

B. Diaz
Vinicius Junior
K. Mbappe
A. Arbeloa
Real Madrid
Girona
Bayern Munich
LaLiga
Champions League
Morocco
Brazil
France
Spain
Germany

The unsung hero who lit up the Bernabéu

Moroccan international Brahim Díaz has once again turned the tide at Real Madrid, transforming himself from a fringe player into a key member of the first-team squad.

He has started six consecutive matches in just 29 days, a run that reflects his positive “rebellion” to secure a permanent place in the lineup.

  • Going against the grain

    According to Spanish newspaper AS, Díaz has always been a maverick. Despite starting only four times in 194 days, he used his spells on the bench to regroup and ultimately justify Álvaro Arbeloa’s public vote of confidence with impressive performances.

    With Kylian Mbappé’s arrival strengthening Madrid’s attack, Diaz has had to redefine his role, alternating between playmaker, false nine and a front-line partnership with Vinícius Júnior.

    He has since settled into the No. 12 role—the team’s chief super-sub—as seen against Bayern Munich, yet in Wednesday’s clash with Girona he started again and refused to accept any limitations.

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  • The Royal Joker

    The Moroccan star proved his versatility against Girona, thriving in both playmaking and wing roles. especially when he shifted to the left flank while still drifting inside, carrying out his manager’s instructions to “take risks and not simply avoid mistakes”. His movement and vision helped create Valverde’s goal.

    Díaz marked his 100th La Liga appearance for Real Madrid by delivering his seventh assist of the campaign—and 14th in the competition overall—for Valverde’s goal. His assist count would have been higher had Mbappé finished a perfectly weighted through ball, but the forward blasted the one-on-one chance over the bar.

    Read also:
    Has Díaz asked to leave Real Madrid due to a lack of playing time?
    Díaz follows in Hakimi’s footsteps in the Champions League
    Díaz turns the tables at Real Madrid and forces the board to act

  • Beating Vinícius

    The statistics show that the Moroccan star created seven clear-cut chances for his teammates, more than both Valverde and Vinícius, who each provided three. He also delivered six crosses and recorded the second-highest pass completion rate in the final third with 22 passes, just behind Vinícius (25). He beat defenders in dribbling duels and won four fouls.

    Defensively, he won two balls back and won seven 50-50 challenges, offering a rare blend of playmaking and pressing in a Real Madrid display that otherwise lacked sparkle. sending a clear message ahead of the Munich clash that he will continue to show the same relentless spirit, whether starting or coming off the bench.

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