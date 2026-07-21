Catalan giants Barcelona entered the 2026 World Cup with a full 14 players, nine of whom reached the final two days of the competition. Their new English signing Anthony Gordon made it that far too.

Gordon featured for England, while Jules Koundé wore the France shirt, in the match to determine third and fourth place.

The 2026 World Cup final, meanwhile, boasted eight Barcelona players in the Spain ranks, as follows:

* Goalkeeping: Joan García.

* Defence: Pau Cubarsí and Eric García.

* Midfield: Pedri González, Pablo Gavi and Dani Olmo.

* Attack: Lamine Yamal and Ferran Torres.

Having 10 "influential" Barcelona players go all the way to the final two days of the 2026 World Cup carries a cost: heavier physical loads and a shorter rest period before the new season kicks off.

Barcelona also came away with other "losses" from the World Cup on the American continent, beyond the physical toll. They are:

- 1/ The knee injury to Dutch midfielder Frenkie de Jong. Reports suggest he could be absent for four to five months, pending an official statement from Barcelona.

- 2/ The poor psychological state of Brazilian star Raphinha Díaz, given the poor level he displayed at the 2026 World Cup, the recurrence of his injury at the time and the leaking of some problems in his personal life.

- 3/ The poor physical condition shown by some players, especially the Spanish duo Pedri González and Lamine Yamal, despite their crowning as world champions.

But there is no need to worry, dear Barcelona fan. Not everything is bad, because the Catalan giants also came away with plenty of gains from the 2026 World Cup.

Chief among them is the wonderful morale of the Spanish stars after being crowned World Cup champions, plus Yamal being freed from international pressures.

Then there is the impressive level shown by 19-year-old defender Pau Cubarsí, along with the wealth of experience that will serve him well in the challenges ahead. It was all capped by his winning of the "Best Young Player" award at the 2026 World Cup.

The Catalan giants also secured important guarantees over their new summer signing Anthony Gordon, who shone in the knockout rounds of the World Cup despite a slow start.

Money played its part in those gains too. The club received important compensation from FIFA, thanks to a large number of its players reaching the final two days of the global showpiece.

Barcelona can now sell striker Ferran Torres, who scored the goal that crowned Spain as World Cup champions, for a large sum should he choose not to renew his contract.

Barcelona, in other words, were a special case at the 2026 World Cup. This was the club that came away both "a winner and a loser" from the competition.