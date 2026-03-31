"The club has informed me that my contract is not currently set to be extended beyond 2027. That would mean that next year will be my last in Leverkusen," Hofmann told Sky.
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"The club has informed me": Former international likely to be shown the door in Leverkusen
The forward does not yet have any concrete plans for the future. Hofmann will turn 35 next year, but is not yet thinking about retiring. He feels “in top form. I’m full of energy, so I don’t see it coming to an end just yet. What happens next is still anyone’s guess,” said the former international (23 caps).
Hofmann moved from Borussia Mönchengladbach to Leverkusen in the summer of 2023 for around €13 million and was part of the championship-winning squad under Xabi Alonso. This season, the 33-year-old has made 26 appearances across all competitions (3 goals, 3 assists), having initially not been selected for the Champions League during the league phase.
Hofmann expects to leave Bayer after 2027
Hofmann sees his role in the team as secure. “I can say for myself that I get very positive feedback from the manager regarding my performance in training, and that I’m the sort of player who always gives it his all,” he said of his working relationship with Kasper Hjulmand. Fluctuations in playing time are part and parcel of the game, he added, noting that “almost every footballer experiences this at some point in their career”.