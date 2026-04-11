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FC Barcelona v RCD Espanyol de Barcelona - LaLiga EA SportsGetty Images Sport
Ahmad Salah

Translated by

Thanks to the derby result and Real Madrid’s slip-up, Barcelona are calmly weaving their way towards the La Liga title

Barcelona vs Espanyol
Barcelona
Espanyol
LaLiga
Real Madrid vs Girona
Real Madrid
Girona
Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid
Bayern Munich
Champions League
Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona
Atletico Madrid
FEATURES
H. Flick
A. Arbeloa
Spain
Germany

The crux of Barcelona's narrative boils down to decisive differences.

Barcelona supporters have seen this script before—many times. The team scores early, concedes, then, just when doubt surfaces, closes the show to spark relief and celebration.

Today’s match against Espanyol followed the script: Barça scored twice in the first half, then conceded early in the second to let the visitors back in and send nerves jangling.

Those nervy moments, when the crowd’s whispers grow louder for fear of football’s famous twists, have become the crux of Barcelona’s season, and the script rarely changes: a late goal restores calm, and another turns that calm into celebration.

The final score was 4–1, leaving Barça on 79 points and Real Madrid on 70 with seven matches to go.

  • Numbers aren’t everything

    Barcelona have recorded 26 wins, just four defeats and one draw in 31 matches this season; we are therefore witnessing an extraordinary campaign in which Barcelona are weaving their narrative with consummate skill, in one of their most technically consistent periods over the last decade.

    Yet the raw numbers tell only part of the story.

    What the numbers don’t reveal is the mental resilience that has built this lead, a midfield that controls games rather than merely reacting to pressure, and a collective scoring philosophy that has no room for lone stars—just cool-headed finishers who strike when it matters most.

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  • The Catalan derby is no walk in the park—a strong indication.

    Barcelona’s performance at the Camp Nou today was more impressive than the final result suggests. Espanyol are no superpower, yet they briefly fought back in the second half and applied genuine pressure. Rather than retreating, Barça struck twice in the 87th and 89th minutes to secure the win. Their 19 shots (11 on target) and 58% possession underscore their ability to control a game even when the script is flipped.

  • The Fleck System: calm construction

    Since the start of the season, Hans Flick has been under immense pressure, with many doubting he could replicate last term’s success. Yet by matchday 31, his system is crystal clear: His side maintains organised high pressing, a midfield that regains possession before the opposition can even touch the ball, and compact lines that squeeze thinking space out of reach. At the heart of this machine stands Marc Cassado, one of Europe’s most influential and balanced midfielders this season, though the spotlight rarely finds him.

    Flick has forged a champion through calmness, consistency and hard daily work, not through noise and fanfare—and that is far more difficult.

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  • The Big Picture: When the One and Only Star Is Gone

    Barcelona’s title charge remains on track thanks to a disciplined team effort that shrugs off individual absences and avoids in-house rivalries. The squad shares the workload, creates chances collectively, and finds goals through diverse sources: Lewandowski finishes efficiently, Yamal creates waves of chances, Raphinha presses and provides, and Olmo appears at crucial moments.

    When this collective model clicks, it is harder to contain than a lone-star setup, because there is no single weakness to target.

  • Barcelona’s title is merely a matter of time.

    Real Madrid remain enigmatic: they excel in marquee fixtures yet stumble in supposedly straightforward ones. Yesterday’s defeat to Girona followed similar lapses against Mallorca and Getafe, whereas they prevailed over Benfica, City and Atlético Madrid.

    Such wild inconsistency rarely produces champions; instead it breeds uncertainty and doubt. With nine points separating the rivals and only seven matches left, the gap will not be bridged by mere excitement or manufactured momentum. What is needed is the very consistency, balance and continuity that Real Madrid has been missing.

    The title is now firmly in Barcelona’s hands; only a collapse or unlikely scenarios could hand it to Madrid.