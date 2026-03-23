Alessio Tacchinardi, a former Juventus midfielder and current pundit, spoke on the programme *Pressing* on the Mediaset channels about the penalty that Manuel Locatelli had saved during Saturday evening’s Juve v Sassuolo match: “If Tacchinardi had taken a penalty for Juve, we’d have had a problem. If Locatelli takes a penalty for Juventus, we’ve got a problem today. However, if Locatelli is the designated penalty-taker, you can’t have Vlahovic taking the ball every time there’s a penalty, then passing it to Yildiz, then back to Vlahovic. With Locatelli watching from behind, the player taking the penalty must have complete composure,” reports TuttoJuve.com.
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Tacchinardi: "The drama over the penalties could cost Juventus a place in the Champions League"
Tacchinardi continues: "Back in my day, when there was a penalty, we had legends like Zidane, Nedved and Ibrahimovic, but nobody dared step up to take it because Alessandro Del Piero was there. If Vlahovic speaks to Yildiz, and Yildiz speaks to Locatelli, it all gets completely muddled – these things need to be sorted out before the match. Locatelli has always taken responsibility; he did so against Venezia, so he knows how to take them, but enough of this charade. Spalletti needs to make it clear before the match, and this charade could cost Juventus a place in the Champions League."