Sulemana follows Ricci’s lead, but Inter are tired and Chivu gets his substitutions wrong: there’s more to it than just the controversy with Atalanta

A few player ratings. Sommer was alert in the first half and could not be blamed for Atalanta’s equaliser. The defensive trio in three words: Bisseck was solid, Akanji was assured, and Carlo Augusto was proactive. The Brazilian, in particular, put in a performance full of energy going forward and made some crucial recoveries at the back. Regardless of the controversial incident surrounding Atalanta’s goal, the standout player was Dumfries, who had been sidelined for far too many months due to injury. There’s no point beating about the bush: the Dutchman offers Chivu a far superior performance compared to any substitute. On the other side of the pitch, Dimarco, despite an overall solid performance, lacked precision in a couple of shots. The central trio looked a bit sluggish (too much so). One half for the invisible Sucic and one for the composed Mkhitaryan. A slight improvement for Barella, though still far from his top form, which has now faded over time. Zielinski was once again the rock, an experienced playmaker who paces himself well and reads the game intelligently. Up front, Thuram was inconsistent, with his mistakes unfairly highlighted by the crowd. Overall, the Frenchman’s performance was adequate. Pio Esposito, on the other hand, was excellent, though Chivu (understandably?) rested him for the final half-hour, making way for Bonny. The Azzurri centre-forward will have impressed Gattuso in the stands. Pio is the most ready of all, including Scamacca and Kean, to lead the Azzurri attack in the World Cup play-offs on the horizon in about ten days’ time.