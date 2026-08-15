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Celia Balf

Stay or go? Why Emma Sears, Mallory Swanson and other USWNT stars should consider their club futures

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T. Rodman
M. Cooper
L. Heaps
C. Hutton
C. Bethune
S. Coffey
E. Sears
J. Shaw
M. Swanson
NWSL
WSL

With the World Cup approaching, Emma Sears may want out of Louisville, while Mallory Swanson and Claire Hutton must weigh whether struggling NWSL clubs offer the right environments for their futures.

Record-breaking deals and transfers became the norm for members of the U.S. women’s national team in 2026.

It started with Trinity Rodman, who effectively had a rule created around her. The “High Impact Player Rule,” commonly called the “Rodman Rule,” was introduced to help NWSL clubs retain elite players such as the Washington Spirit star. Rodman ultimately re-signed with the Spirit on a deal worth more than $2 million annually despite interest from several leading European clubs.

While Rodman remained in the NWSL, other USWNT players moved both into the league and abroad. Forward Cat Macario left Chelsea to join the San Diego Wave in a record deal worth up to $8 million, while USWNT captain Lindsey Heaps departed OL Lyonnes for the Denver Summit. Both moves represented homecomings. Meanwhile, USWNT defensive midfielder Sam Coffey left the Portland Thorns for Manchester City, seeking experience in England and an opportunity to round out her game.

There was also significant movement within the NWSL, with USWNT midfielders Claire Hutton, Croix Bethune and Ally Sentnor all switching clubs.

Now, with less than a year remaining until the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup and transfer windows beginning to close, there is still time for several Americans to consider their options. It is a crucial period, particularly with USWNT coach Emma Hayes repeatedly emphasizing the importance of club form.

GOAL examines four players who have reason to consider their futures, whether in the short or long term.

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    Emma Sears

    Emma Sears is under contract with Racing Louisville through 2028, but the winger reportedly wants out. Sears has spent her entire NWSL career with Racing after being selected by the club out of Ohio State in the 2024 draft. She has since become Racing’s all-time leading regular-season scorer. Sears is also the only player on the club’s current roster who regularly receives USWNT call-ups, and she is fighting to earn a place on the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup roster.

    Racing Louisville have struggled all season, sitting second from bottom in the standings with 17 points and a 5-11-2 record. Sears has four goals and four assists, tying for the team lead in goals and leading Racing in assists.

    Several NWSL clubs have reportedly expressed interest in Sears, although Racing are not currently considering a midseason transfer and could be more open to a move during the offseason. Where could she go, though? Sears would benefit from joining a team with strong wingers and creative midfielders to combine with. At Louisville, she is too often isolated on an island out wide, and although she continues to find pockets to score and create, she is only scratching the surface of her potential.

    With the World Cup approaching and the USWNT’s winger pool packed with talent, from Trinity Rodman to Alyssa Thompson, Sears will need to justify her role. Finding the right club environment could give her the best opportunity to do so.

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    Mallory Swanson

    Mallory Swanson has been playing professional soccer since she was right out of high school. She has been one of the faces of the USWNT’s attack for years, first making a name for herself when she became the youngest American to score in an Olympic match at 18 years old. Swanson has won an Olympic gold medal and a World Cup title, reaching a level that younger forwards can only dream of.

    Now, however, she finds herself in an interesting position. Swanson is fully back in club soccer following maternity leave, but she plays for the Chicago Stars, the NWSL’s last-place team. She was recently called into USWNT training camp ahead of two games against Brazil, marking her return to the national team for the first time since the 2024 Paris Olympics.

    While everyone is hoping to see Triple Espresso reunited ahead of the World Cup, it is difficult to predict whether that will happen. Swanson could benefit from playing for a stronger club, but her roots are firmly established in Chicago with her husband, professional baseball player Dansby Swanson, and their growing family. The Stars have struggled for years, and even roster changes that included the additions of top international talents such as Jordyn Huitema and Michelle Alozie have failed to produce results.

    Swanson is not under the same pressure to move as some of the other players on this list. However, with less than a year remaining until the World Cup, her club situation is worth considering. If the Stars continue to struggle, could playing in a different and more competitive environment help Swanson rediscover her best form? It is certainly possible.

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    Claire Hutton

    Claire Hutton was at the center of two of the NWSL’s biggest offseason moves. The young midfielder left the Kansas City Current for Bay FC as the Current also acquired Croix Bethune from the Washington Spirit. Bay FC paid Kansas City $1.1 million for Hutton, while the Current sent $1 million in intra-league transfer and allocation funds to Washington for Bethune. Hutton’s deal was one of the highest transfer fees between two NWSL clubs.

    Hutton has become one of Emma Hayes’ most trusted young players, consistently being called upon to step up in big moments. She began her professional career with the Current in 2024 at just 17 years old after representing the U.S. at several youth levels. Since then, she has established herself with the senior national team and even worn the captain’s armband.

    The move to Bay FC was one Hutton wanted and had Hayes’ support. It has also allowed her to take greater control of a midfield and continue developing as a leader. However, it took her from one of the NWSL’s strongest teams to a club near the bottom of the standings. At Kansas City, Hutton was surrounded by experienced and creative midfielders such as Lo’eau LaBonta and Ally Sentnor. At Bay FC, much more of the responsibility falls directly on her.

    That responsibility could ultimately make Hutton a better player, but there is also value in competing for trophies and being pushed by elite teammates every day. Hutton is under contract with Bay FC through 2030 and appears firmly in the mix for the World Cup roster, making another move before the tournament especially unlikely.

    Still, if Bay FC continues to struggle, she may eventually have to decide whether leading a rebuilding team is the best environment for the next stage of her career. A move overseas after the World Cup could provide the next challenge she needs.

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    Jaedyn Shaw

    Jaedyn Shaw finally seems right at home. It has taken a journey for her to reach this point with Gotham FC and the USWNT. From moving between the San Diego Wave and North Carolina Courage to going months without a call-up from Emma Hayes, Shaw has taken time to rediscover her rhythm. Now, she appears to have found it.

    Shaw joined Gotham FC in 2025 and helped the club claim the NWSL Championship that same year. She has also become a versatile option for Hayes across the attack, with the ability to play as a No. 9, No. 10 or winger. Shaw is creative on the ball and capable of scoring even when given only the smallest opening.

    Shaw appears genuinely happy at Gotham and signed a contract extension through 2029, so there is little reason for her to jump ship now, especially when she is playing with confidence. The question is not whether she should leave before the World Cup, but whether Europe could become the next step in her career afterward. For now, Gotham provides the stability and platform Shaw needs to show everyone just how creative and lethal she can be.