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Cristiano Ronaldo Raphinha Salem Al-Dawsari (Goal Only)Goal AR

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Statistics alone are not enough: Ronaldo and the defending champion: stars who disappointed at the World Cup, and Salem is not "the only Arab"!

FEATURES
World Cup
C. Ronaldo
Raphinha
L. Yamal
J. Musiala
S. Al-Dawsari
O. Marmoush
L. Suarez

Who do you think deserves to join this list?

The curtain came down on the 23rd edition of the 2026 World Cup finals, with the Spanish national team being crowned world champions for the second time in their history, after their 1-0 win over Argentina in the final held at the MetLife Stadium.

Across 104 matches, we lived through moments of joy and pain. Records tumbled at the feet of the stars. Some came for the "last dance", while others turned the tournament into the stage for the birth of their stardom, or for a return to brilliance after a controversial season.

Some delivered superb performances, others fell flat. A few carried heavy hopes and never lived up to them. Perhaps this is something of a "paradox", one that leads us to pick out stars who disappointed no matter how far they went in the World Cup, alongside others who became the "surprise" of the tournament despite an early exit.

Historic feats and records did not spare some stars from disappointing their fans, whether those who expected more from them at the World Cup, or those who hoped they would land an immortal title. On that note, the Arabic edition of GOAL reviews the most prominent stars who fell short of their fans' expectations at the 2026 World Cup.

  • Cristiano RonaldoGetty Images

    Cristiano Ronaldo

    Result of the participation: elimination in the round of 16 against Spain.

    Between Euro 2024 and the 2026 World Cup, one man will most likely remain the number one culprit in the eyes of the fans: Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo. He has insisted more than once that a World Cup title would not add to his value as a football legend, and that losing it would not diminish his legacy. Yet he disappointed once again, for more than one reason.

    * Maintaining his huge football tally with Al-Nassr and the Portugal national team ahead of the World Cup, reaching 973 goals.

    * His prominent role in leading Portugal to the 2025 UEFA Nations League title.

    * The Portugal national team's possession of outstanding players in every line, which made it one of the leading candidates for the title.

    He did score three goals and pick up several personal milestones, becoming Portugal's all-time top scorer at the World Cup and finding the net in the knockout stages for the first time. None of it was enough to spare Ronaldo from being "a disappointment to the fans". He spoke about the title in a way that seemed to disregard the magnitude of an achievement an entire nation dreams of, and he could not deliver the decisive role with a team strongly tipped to compete for the tournament.

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  • Lamine YamalGetty

    Lamine Yamal

    Outcome of the campaign: winning the World Cup.

    This selection may draw strong criticism given the coronation of Spanish star Lamine Yamal, who pulled off a stunning feat by winning the World Cup at the age of 19. I am not calling the Barcelona star a "failure". He simply did not deliver what was hoped for from his World Cup.

    Some will point out that Yamal was returning from injury, which forced De la Fuente to introduce him "gradually" during the tournament. Lamine himself said he had become 100% ready for the matches, though, and the proof is that Spain's coach handed him every minute of the knockout rounds.

    We had grown used to Yamal walking away from every tournament with the Best Young Player award. Everyone expected the star who fired Barcelona to the La Liga title, scoring 24 goals and setting up 18 more across the season, to make the most of his World Cup. Instead, he settled for a single goal against Saudi Arabia. Tight marking dogged him throughout, despite the crosses he flung in and the 27 shots he attempted over the tournament. In the end, his teammate Pau Cubarsí took home the Best Young Player award.

  • Raphinha Brazil 2026Getty Images

    Raphinha

    Result of the campaign: elimination in the round of 16 against Norway.

    A year ago, Barcelona winger Raphinha stood out as one of the biggest names branded a "victim" of the Ballon d'Or, his overall level having earned him the right to win it. This year he fell away sharply, whether through injury or because he was "lost" in Carlo Ancelotti's tactics.

    Speaking to "Goal" about his dream of bringing the World Cup back to the sons of the Seleção, Raphinha had arrived with 21 goals and 8 assists in 33 matches for Barcelona. He left no real mark on the tournament. He struggled badly in the "playmaker" role Ancelotti handed him, forced to settle for a disallowed goal against Haiti, and he vanished from the knockout rounds, stuck on the substitutes' bench against Norway on the night of the elimination.

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  • Jamal MusialaGetty Images

    Jamal Musiala

    Result of the campaign: elimination in the round of 32 against Paraguay.

    Germany carry the blame collectively for the early exit. They finally shed the burden of two straight group-stage eliminations, yet Jamal Musiala, the Bayern Munich winger, ranks among the stars who flopped at the North American World Cup.

    Back from a fractured fibula that had kept him off the pitch for months, Musiala dreamed of rediscovering his spark at the World Cup. He managed just a single goal in the seven-goal romp against Curacao. He covered plenty of ground, but a lack of harmony with Florian Wirtz and Leroy Sane robbed the Mannschaft of their balance and hastened them towards the door.

  • Antoine Semenyo Ghana 2026Getty Images

    Antoine Semenyo

    Result of the campaign: elimination in the round of 32 against Colombia.

    In fairness, he fell victim to Carlos Queiroz's approach, one built on defensive organisation. But there is a world of difference between the Antoine Semenyo seen with Manchester City and the one seen with Ghana.

    Six months under Pep Guardiola were enough to draw out a magnificent version of Semenyo. He had already shone with Brentford in the first half of the 2025-2026 season, scoring ten goals, yet at the Citizens he became a decisive figure. He racked up 8 goal contributions in the Premier League, found the net against Chelsea to lead his side to the FA Cup title, and scored against Newcastle in the League Cup semi-final.

    Ghana were the talk of the second round of the World Cup, forcing England into a goalless draw and reaching the round of 32. Semenyo, though, could not even manage the ambition most players carry to the tournament: leaving a small mark. He played all four matches yet neither scored nor assisted, mustering just six shots across the tournament. None found the target.

  • 하칸 찰하놀루 (Hakan Calhanoglu)Getty Images

    Hakan Calhanoglu

    Result of participation: elimination in the group stage.

    Hakan Calhanoglu stood out for Turkey. The Inter midfielder broke the 100-pass barrier against Australia and threaded his long balls all night. Yet none of it was enough to conjure memories of the 2002 World Cup glories.

    Turkey ended a 24-year absence, but their journey across North America proved brief. Calhanoglu ran the play and carved out key passes, and still he couldn't find the net. Defeats to Australia and Paraguay followed. He then watched from the substitutes' bench as Turkey claimed an "honorary" victory over the United States to bow out of the tournament.

  • Egypt's forward #22 Omar Marmoush celebrates scoringGetty Images

    Omar Marmoush

    Result of the campaign: elimination in the round of 16 against Argentina.

    Egyptian hopes rested heavily on him, and head coach Hossam Hassan built his plans around him as a key player. Yet Omar Marmoush disappointed everyone at the 2026 World Cup. The sparkle he was known for, the incisive runs and the skilful shooting from outside the box, simply never showed up.

    Marmoush wanted to prove himself on the World Cup stage, a response to the "marginalisation" he suffered under his former coach Guardiola at Manchester City and the few minutes he was handed there. Instead, he stayed silent even as Egypt made history, qualifying for the round of 16 for the first time in a goal festival shared by six players: Mostafa Zico, Emam Ashour, Mohamed Salah, Trezeguet, Mahmoud Saber and Yasser Ibrahim. Worse still, he stirred real discontent after squandering a clear chance against Argentina, one that might have changed the course of the match against Lionel Messi and his teammates.

  • Salem Al-Dawsari Saudi Arabia 2026Getty Images

    Salem Al-Dawsari

    Outcome of the campaign: elimination in the group stage.

    His golden goal against Argentina in Qatar marked a qualitative leap in his career and made him the talk of the world. The North American World Cup, by contrast, bore witness to his "disappearance", reigniting the debate over whether he deserves to keep his place with Saudi Arabia. He is the captain, Salem Al-Dawsari.

    Three matches, not a single shot on target, no mark left on any of them. Al-Dawsari had wanted to finish attacks from the left flank or through the middle. Instead he found himself tracking back to defend, the attacking runs draining him and leaving him unable to reach goal. He lost half of his one-on-one duels too. His third World Cup appearance ended in failure, and all this at a time when one goal would have been enough to make him the tournament's "top Arab scorer".

  • Valverde(C)Getty Images

    Federico Valverde

    Result of the participation: elimination in the group stage.

    The Real Madrid star is a multi-tasked player who exploded last March, stealing the spotlight with a hat-trick against Manchester City and scoring in four consecutive matches in the Spanish league. At the World Cup, though, Valverde was something of a "present absentee".

    His complex with the tournament continued after Qatar. Valverde failed to register any goal contribution at the 2026 World Cup, neither scoring nor providing an assist. He did not manage a single shot during the Spain match, and all of his crosses across the three matches came to nothing.

  • Viktor Gyokeres Sweden 2026Getty Images

    Viktor Gyökeres

    Result of the campaign: elimination in the round of 32 against France.

    Sweden pulled off the "strangest" qualification to the World Cup, and they leaned heavily on striker Viktor Gyokeres. He was the standout hero on the night of promotion through the play-offs, firing a hat-trick against Ukraine and a goal against Poland. All the hopes rested on him. Yet the "Premier League hero" barely flickered at the World Cup.

    He did find the net against Tunisia and set up two decisive goals. But Gyokeres vanished when it mattered most, both in the crushing 5-0 fall against the Netherlands and in the tournament farewell, when France put three past them in the round of 32.

  • Kevin De Bruyne Belgium(C)Getty Images

    Kevin De Bruyne

    Outcome of the campaign: exit in the quarter-finals against Spain.

    Antonio Conte might just be the happiest man watching Belgium at the World Cup. The former Napoli manager has seen "captain" Kevin De Bruyne, so delighted to have left the Italian club, drop off in form.

    De Bruyne did net his third goal in World Cup history against New Zealand. Yet he struggled to break the lines and drive towards goal, and he couldn't strike up a partnership with Jérémy Doku, one of the key weapons Rudi García had been banking on in the tournament.

  • Luis SuarezGetty Images

    Luis Suárez

    Result of the campaign: exit in the round of 16 against Switzerland.

    Liverpool and Arsenal were both reportedly watching him, and a move to Fenerbahçe was mooted. Expectations ran high for Sporting Lisbon star Luis Suárez at the World Cup, after a season that brought 38 goals and nine assists.

    The goalscoring machine broke down in North America. Suárez managed just one assist, against Ghana in the round of 16, despite firing off plenty of shots, many from inside the box. He looked more dangerous as a creator, but his overall output fell short of what everyone had expected.

  • Bruno FernandesGetty

    Bruno Fernandes

    Result of the campaign: elimination in the last 16 against Spain.

    Named the best player in the English league, he had also equalled the record for assists in a single season with 20 goals. Fans expected him to run the midfield as usual at the World Cup. Instead, he mirrored the disarray that gripped the Sailors and sparked so much controversy, managing just one assist, against Uzbekistan.

  • Kalidou Koulibaly, SenegalBackpage

    Kalidou Koulibaly

    Outcome of the campaign: elimination in the round of 32 against Senegal.

    Pity is the only word for "the captain" cutting such a poor figure at a tournament as big as the World Cup. Kalidou Koulibaly managed two modest displays, and the low point came against Norway in the second round. He made two errors that ended with the ball in his own team's net.

    That form pushed Senegal's coaching staff to leave him on the bench, both for the Iraq clash and the round-of-32 meeting with Belgium. Koulibaly saw out a miserable journey across the soil of the United States, Canada and Mexico.

  • Manuel NeuerGetty Images

    Manuel Neuer

    Result of the campaign: elimination in the round of 32 against Paraguay.

    Manuel Neuer came out of international retirement for one final World Cup, and the 2014 winner did leave with a record to his name. He became the most-capped goalkeeper in the tournament's history, reaching a tally of 23 matches.

    The bad news? He failed to keep a clean sheet in any of his four games. Curaçao, Ivory Coast, Ecuador and Paraguay all breached him, and Neuer called time on his international career after another familiar "sad" World Cup exit.