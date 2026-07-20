The curtain came down on the 23rd edition of the 2026 World Cup finals, with the Spanish national team being crowned world champions for the second time in their history, after their 1-0 win over Argentina in the final held at the MetLife Stadium.

Across 104 matches, we lived through moments of joy and pain. Records tumbled at the feet of the stars. Some came for the "last dance", while others turned the tournament into the stage for the birth of their stardom, or for a return to brilliance after a controversial season.

Some delivered superb performances, others fell flat. A few carried heavy hopes and never lived up to them. Perhaps this is something of a "paradox", one that leads us to pick out stars who disappointed no matter how far they went in the World Cup, alongside others who became the "surprise" of the tournament despite an early exit.

Historic feats and records did not spare some stars from disappointing their fans, whether those who expected more from them at the World Cup, or those who hoped they would land an immortal title. On that note, the Arabic edition of GOAL reviews the most prominent stars who fell short of their fans' expectations at the 2026 World Cup.