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Stars of Morocco and France, and a duo from Egypt and Argentina.. 10 players whose declining level was exposed by the language of money at the 2026 World Cup

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Players whose market value has dropped during their journey in the North America World Cup..

They say "what is lost can be made up for", but when the World Cup collides with a transfer window, losing a star's form is not so easily undone. A dream can come crashing down, the price of recklessness, or perhaps the price of losing focus between the present and the near future.

The 2026 World Cup ran for 39 days. Across that stretch, some stars stunned fans with their drop in level, and their market value paid for it. Here we speak the language of money, tied to the summer 2026 transfer window.

Below, we run through ten players whose market value fell between the build-up to the North America World Cup and its aftermath.

(Note: the market values in this report are based entirely on the indicators of the Football Transfers website between the months of June and July)


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    Brahim Díaz, Morocco / Real Madrid

    - Market value before the World Cup: 35 million euros.

    - Market value after the World Cup: 31.5 million euros.

    Call him "the man who wrecked Morocco's attacks at the 2026 World Cup" and nobody would argue. Yes, Brahim Diaz was that bad at the global showpiece.

    Real Madrid's right winger started every one of Morocco's matches up to the quarter-final. He racked up four assists too, including a brace against Canada in the round of 16. But he wasn't the player fans had waited for to atone for that missed penalty in the dying moments of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final against Senegal.

    Reports before the World Cup spoke of Diaz's desire to stay at Real Madrid under Jose Mourinho despite several European offers. Now Los Blancos may take a little more time over any long-term renewal, given how he performed on the biggest stage.


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    Bradley Barcola – France / Paris Saint-Germain

    - Market value before the World Cup: 70.7 million euros.

    - Saudi value after the World Cup: 63.6 million euros.

    France reached the semi-finals, but Bradley Barcola was a clear weak point down the left for Les Bleus. His finishing let him down time and again. Even so, he ended the tournament with three goals and an assist.

    At 23, he is one of the most talked-about names this summer. Arsenal, Liverpool, Barcelona and Bayern Munich have all been linked with a move, and Paris are open to letting him go. That dip in market value could help lower his price and smooth his exit.


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    Omar Marmoush – Egypt / Manchester City

    - Market value before the World Cup: 61.1 million euros.

    - Market value after the World Cup: 55 million euros.

    He earned the title of "the worst of all" in the Egypt national team during the global event. Most of the stars around him shone, at least collectively. Marmoush, whether collectively or individually, was dreadful.

    Worse still, he was the first to break up his own side's attacks. Without him, Egypt might well have got past Argentina in the round of 16, but he squandered an almost certain chance with a reckless act in the dying moments. His tally over the tournament read zero: no assists and no goals.

    All of this landed at the worst possible moment. Marmoush is trying to rediscover himself after sitting on the bench at Manchester City, and he is already drawing interest from several clubs this summer, chief among them Tottenham and Newcastle.


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    Tijjani Reijnders – Netherlands / Manchester City

    - Market value before the World Cup: 67.9 million euros.

    - Market value after the World Cup: 55.7 million euros.

    Few players saw their value hit harder than this one. We include him here not because of any battle over his signature this summer, but to measure the damage done roughly a year on from his switch to the English club from Milan.

    The Dutch midfielder started regularly in the group stage of the 2026 World Cup with the Netherlands and even chipped in with an assist. But his form never kicked on, and that dropped him to the bench for the knockout rounds. In the round of 32 against Morocco, he watched on as his teammates went out on penalties.


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    Julián Álvarez, Argentina / Atlético Madrid

    - Market value before the World Cup: 110.7 million euros.

    - Market value after the World Cup: 103.7 million euros.

    He is the biggest talking point in Spain right now, the spark behind a tug-of-war between Atletico Madrid and Barcelona, both of whom have publicly declared their desire to sign him this summer.

    That conflict was laid bare by Julian Alvarez's form for Argentina at the 2026 World Cup. He managed just a single goal despite his side reaching the final.

    Barcelona still want him. The dip in his market value, though, tells the story of a modest World Cup.


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    Darwin Núñez – Uruguay / Al-Hilal

    - Market value before the World Cup: 29.6 million euros.

    - Market value after the World Cup: 24 million euros.

    The Uruguayan striker joined his national team's squad for the World Cup despite being frozen out at Al Hilal. He had earned a place only in the AFC Champions League Elite squad, missing out on the domestic list entirely.

    Nunez, though, never justified the gamble. Uruguay crashed out of the World Cup at the group stage and he left no mark on it, starting only in the final round against Spain after 45 minutes against Saudi Arabia and 20 minutes against Cape Verde.

    All of which leaves Al Hilal struggling to sell him well this summer. The reports of a possible return to Liverpool have vanished too.


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    Raphinha – Brazil / Barcelona

    - Market value before the World Cup: 70.9 million euros.

    - Market value after the World Cup: 62.6 million euros.

    Raphinha's fortune at the global event mirrored that of the samba dancers, who bowed out in the round of 16.

    The Barcelona winger managed only the first two matches, against Morocco and Haiti, before an injury ruled him out for the rest of the World Cup.

    Judged on those outings against Morocco and Haiti, the injury proved a blessing in disguise. It spared him the heavy criticism he had been braced to face over his level.

    Perhaps the drop in his market value will now work in favour of Saudi side Al-Hilal, who hope to sign him this summer despite his decline in form.


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    Nico Williams – Spain / Athletic Bilbao

    - Market value before the World Cup: 57.9 million euros.

    - Market value after the World Cup: 52.1 million euros.

    Spain reached the final and lifted the 2026 World Cup, yet that triumph didn't stop some of their stars losing value. Chief among them: Nico Williams.

    We've picked Nico out from among La Roja's stars for one reason. His return fell well short of what was expected of him before the tournament, and he's a candidate to leave his club this summer.

    Williams simply didn't do enough to earn a starting spot with Spain, and he hadn't started a single match since the group stage. He wasn't shut out entirely, though. Only against Austria in the round of 32 and Portugal in the round of 16 did he fail to get a single minute on the pitch.

    His statistical haul? A single assist. But it was the most important one of the whole campaign, the pass that carved open Argentina's net in the final.

    All of this dragged his market value down, even if only slightly. That drop works in favour of the clubs chasing his signature this summer, whether Chelsea, Manchester United or anyone else.


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    Rafael Leão – Portugal / Milan

    - Market value before the World Cup: 66.5 million euros.

    - Market value after the World Cup: 59.9 million euros.

    Portugal went into the World Cup among the favourites, given the names on their teamsheet. Those names, with a few exceptions, flopped badly. Rafael Leao was one of them.

    The Rossoneri winger mustered just one goal and one assist before Portugal crashed out in the round of 16. His form barely earned him a start, save for a single match against Croatia in the round of 32.

    Now the smart money says Leao leaves Milan this summer. Several reports link him with Chelsea and Aston Villa, so let's see what he fetches after that drop in value.

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    Santiago Giménez – Mexico / Milan

    - Market value before the World Cup: 22.3 million euros.

    - Market value after the World Cup: 20.1 million euros.

    Milan sent this Mexican striker to the World Cup hoping to market him and offload his contract, which runs until 2029. Just as he had disappointed with the Rossoneri, so too did he flop with the Mexican national team.

    Those hopes crumbled on the rock of Julian Quinones, Mexico's leading star at the global event. Gimenez, meanwhile, managed just 82 minutes across four matches on the way to the last 16, without a goal or an assist to his name.

    One offer sits on the table now, from America's Orlando City. Milan and Santiago Gimenez hope the deal gets over the line in the coming days.