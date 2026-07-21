They say "what is lost can be made up for", but when the World Cup collides with a transfer window, losing a star's form is not so easily undone. A dream can come crashing down, the price of recklessness, or perhaps the price of losing focus between the present and the near future.

The 2026 World Cup ran for 39 days. Across that stretch, some stars stunned fans with their drop in level, and their market value paid for it. Here we speak the language of money, tied to the summer 2026 transfer window.

Below, we run through ten players whose market value fell between the build-up to the North America World Cup and its aftermath.

(Note: the market values in this report are based entirely on the indicators of the Football Transfers website between the months of June and July)



