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Stars from Morocco and France, plus a duo from Egypt and Argentina: 10 players whose decline in level was exposed by the "language of money" at the 2026 World Cup

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Players Whose Market Value Dropped During Their Journey at the North America World Cup..

They say "what is lost can be made up for". But when the World Cup collides with a transfer window, the loss of a star here isn't so easily recovered. One of them could see his dreams come crashing down "as the price of his recklessness" or, let us say, "as the price of losing his focus between his present and his near future".

The 2026 World Cup ran for 39 days. Across that journey, certain stars stunned the fans with their drop in form, and it showed in their market value. Here, we're talking the language of money, in tandem with the summer 2026 transfer market.

Let's run through ten players whose market value fell between the start and the end of the North America World Cup.

(Note: the market values in this report are based entirely on the indicators of the Football Transfers website between the months of June and July)


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    Brahim Diaz – Morocco / Real Madrid

    - Market value before the World Cup: 35 million euros.

    - Market value after the World Cup: 31.5 million euros.

    Call him "the wrecker of Morocco's attacks at the 2026 World Cup" and few would argue. That is how bad Brahim Diaz was at the global event.

    Real Madrid's right winger started every Morocco match up to the quarter-finals and provided four assists, including a brace against Canada in the round of 16. Yet he was not the player fans had been waiting for to make amends after missing a penalty in the dying moments of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final against Senegal.

    Reports before the tournament spoke of Diaz's desire to stay at Real Madrid under Jose Mourinho, despite several European offers landing on the table. Now the Whites may pause before handing him a long-term renewal, given his level at the global event.


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    Bradley Barcola – France / Paris Saint-Germain

    - Market value before the World Cup: 70.7 million euros.

    - Saudi value after the World Cup: 63.6 million euros.

    France reached the semi-finals, but Bradley Barcola was a clear weak point on the left of Les Bleus. His finishing let him down time and again. He ended the tournament with three goals and a single assist.

    At 23, Barcola is one of the summer's most divisive names. Arsenal, Liverpool, Barcelona and Bayern Munich have all shown interest, and Paris are open to a sale. That dip in market value could yet drag his price down and smooth the path to an exit.


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    Omar Marmoush – Egypt / Manchester City

    - Market value before the World Cup: 61.1 million euros.

    - Market value after the World Cup: 55 million euros.

    Egypt's worst performer at the World Cup. That was the verdict on Marmoush, and it stung all the more because the stars around him shone, at least collectively. Marmoush, whether for the team or on his own, was dreadful.

    He also disrupted attacks more than anyone. Without him, Egypt might well have edged past Argentina in the round of 16, but he threw away an almost certain chance with a reckless moment at the death. His tally for the tournament said it all: zero. No assists, no goals.

    Worse still, the timing could hardly have been crueller. Marmoush is trying to rebuild himself after warming the bench at Manchester City, and he is already drawing interest from several clubs this summer, with Tottenham and Newcastle leading the chase.


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    Tijjani Reijnders, Netherlands / Manchester City

    - Market value before the World Cup: 67.9 million euros.

    - Market value after the World Cup: 55.7 million euros.

    Few players on our list saw their market value hit as hard. We haven't included him because of any tug-of-war this summer, but to measure just how far his stock has slipped almost a year on from his move to the English club from Milan.

    The Dutch midfielder featured mainly in the group stage of the 2026 World Cup with the Netherlands, chipping in with an assist. But he failed to kick on, and that dropped him to the bench for the knockout stage. He watched the round-of-32 tie against Morocco from the sidelines, a match his team-mates went on to lose on penalties.


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    Julián Álvarez – Argentina / Atlético Madrid

    - Market value before the World Cup: €110.7 million.

    - Market value after the World Cup: €103.7 million.

    Right now, no one is causing a bigger stir in Spain. He's the spark behind the tug-of-war between Atlético Madrid and Barcelona, who have both made no secret of their desire to sign him this summer.

    That pull was laid bare by Julián Álvarez's showing with Argentina at the 2026 World Cup. He managed just a single goal, even as Argentina marched all the way to the final.

    Barcelona still want him. But the dip in his market value tells its own story about a modest tournament.


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    Darwin Núñez – Uruguay / Al-Hilal

    - Market value before the World Cup: 29.6 million euros.

    - Market value after the World Cup: 24 million euros.

    The Uruguayan striker joined his national team's squad for the World Cup despite being frozen out at Al Hilal, who registered him only in their AFC Champions League Elite squad and left him off the domestic list.

    Nunez proved a poor gamble. Uruguay crashed out in the group stage and he left no mark, starting only in the final round against Spain, with 45 minutes against Saudi Arabia and 20 more against Cape Verde.

    All of which has left Al Hilal struggling to shift him this summer. Gone, too, are the reports linking him with a return to Liverpool.


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    Raphinha, Brazil / Barcelona

    - Market value before the World Cup: 70.9 million euros.

    - Market value after the World Cup: 62.6 million euros.

    Raphinha's tournament mirrored that of the samba dancers themselves, bowing out in the round of 16.

    The Barcelona winger managed just two matches, against Morocco and Haiti, before an injury ruled him out for the rest of the campaign.

    Judge him on those two outings and the injury was, as they say, a blessing in disguise. It spared him the criticism his displays looked likely to attract.

    That drop in his market value might now suit Al-Hilal. The Saudi side remain keen on landing him this summer, even with his form on the slide.


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    Nico Williams, Spain / Athletic Bilbao

    - Market value before the World Cup: 57.9 million euros.

    - Market value after the World Cup: 52.1 million euros.

    Spain reached the final and snatched the 2026 World Cup title in the end. That didn't stop some of their stars seeing their market value fall, chief among them Nico Williams.

    Why Nico from among La Roja's stars? It comes down to what was expected of him before the tournament, plus the fact he's a candidate to leave his club this summer.

    Williams' level essentially didn't qualify him for a starting role with Spain. He hadn't started a single match since the group stage, though he was never left out entirely either. Only the two clashes against Austria and Portugal in the round of 32 and round of 16 passed without him getting a minute.

    His statistical tally? A single assist. But it was the most important one of the entire World Cup journey, the one that found Argentina's net in the final.

    All of this dragged his market value down, if only by a small margin. It will work in favour of the clubs chasing his signature this summer, whether Chelsea, Manchester United, or others.


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    Rafael Leão, Portugal / Milan

    - Market value before the World Cup: 66.5 million euros.

    - Market value after the World Cup: 59.9 million euros.

    Portugal went into the World Cup among the favourites, and the names in their squad told you why. Most of those names flattered to deceive, with only a handful of exceptions. Rafael Leao was one of the biggest disappointments.

    The Rossoneri winger mustered just one goal and one assist before the Portuguese crashed out in the last 16. His form earned him a starting spot in only one game, the last-32 tie against Croatia.

    Several reports now suggest Leao will leave Milan this summer, with Chelsea and Aston Villa circling. Given the drop in his market value, it will be fascinating to see what fee he commands.

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    Santiago Giménez – Mexico / Milan

    - Market value before the World Cup: 22.3 million euros.

    - Market value after the World Cup: 20.1 million euros.

    Milan sent this Mexican striker to the World Cup hoping to market him and offload the contract that runs until 2029. He flopped with the Rossoneri, and he flopped with Mexico too.

    Those hopes crumbled on the rock of Julian Quinones, Mexico's leading star at the tournament. Jimenez managed just 82 minutes across four matches on the way to the round of 16, without a goal or an assist.

    One offer sits on the table now, from Orlando City in the United States, and Milan and Santiago Jimenez hope the deal gets done in the coming days.