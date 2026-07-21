They say "what is lost can be made up for". But when the World Cup collides with a transfer window, the loss of a star here isn't so easily recovered. One of them could see his dreams come crashing down "as the price of his recklessness" or, let us say, "as the price of losing his focus between his present and his near future".

The 2026 World Cup ran for 39 days. Across that journey, certain stars stunned the fans with their drop in form, and it showed in their market value. Here, we're talking the language of money, in tandem with the summer 2026 transfer market.

Let's run through ten players whose market value fell between the start and the end of the North America World Cup.

(Note: the market values in this report are based entirely on the indicators of the Football Transfers website between the months of June and July)



