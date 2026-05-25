Spain 2026 World Cup squad confirmed: Lamine Yamal one of EIGHT Barcelona stars in 26-man list as Real Madrid suffer historic snub

In a move that has stunned the capital, for the first time in World Cup history, there will be no Spanish Real Madrid players represented in the national team squad for the tournament. The historic snub comes as De la Fuente leans heavily on La Liga champions Barcelona, who boast an incredible eight representatives in the final 26-man list.

The full list of Barca stars heading to the United States, Mexico, and Canada includes Joan Garcia, Eric Garcia, Pau Cubarsi, Gavi, Pedri, Dani Olmo, Ferran Torres, and Yamal. It is a selection that rewards the domestic success of the Catalan giants while leaving the likes of Dean Huijsen and veteran Dani Carvajal from Real Madrid out of the picture.











