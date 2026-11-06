‘Signing of the season’ - Zion Suzuki helps Aston Villa forget about Emi Martinez as former goalkeeper Brad Friedel lauds £30m Japan international

Asked for his assessment of Suzuki, ex-Villa custodian Friedel - who was speaking in association with Grosvenor Sport - told GOAL: “Very good. I think most people, if you watch football, followed him and knew he's a good goalkeeper.

“The one thing you never know, which I've said many times, is you never know how they're going to do mentally and confidence-wise - especially when they have to follow someone that's been as good as Martinez has.

“And then what happens when they make a mistake and how do they perform? Up until the Fulham game, I don't think he really did make a mistake. But even in the game that he made the error, it was an outstanding performance, just with a very uncharacteristic and unlucky and unfortunate mistake in it. But he was excellent before and after.

“I think he's been, at this moment in time, Aston Villa’s signing of the season. It was well documented that they got decimated through PSR rules and financial rules and they did a very good job of redeveloping the squad. It's still not the same squad as they had last season and they needed the goalkeeper, especially at the beginning of the season.

“I think he's been brilliant. And now the other players are starting to gel and fit in and they're getting some results and performances. But at the beginning of the season, he was the standout signing.”