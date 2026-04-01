Sergio Aguero confirms he will undergo surgery after Man City icon carried off injured during over-35 tournament

This physical blow comes as a major disappointment for Aguero, who had been enjoying a consistent run of form in the senior categories. Having settled back into a routine with his boyhood club, the Argentine had only recently spoken of his desire to continue representing the team on a regular basis after scoring in a win over Riestra.

Before this misfortune, Aguero had optimistically told reporters, per Marca, "I'm going to be around here, so I hope to keep adding games." Unfortunately, those plans are now on ice as the focus shifts from the pitch to the operating table. The injury represents his most serious physical setback since he was forced to hang up his boots professionally following the discovery of a heart condition during his short stint at Barca.