'This season has been difficult' - Mason Greenwood makes big statement on his future as Marseille forward named in Ligue 1 Team of the Year

While picking up his individual accolade, the 24-year-old forward took the opportunity to address speculation regarding a summer transfer. As quoted by Foot Mercato, he said: “This season has sometimes been difficult collectively, especially in recent months, but individually I think I've had a good season. There are some incredible players in this team of the year, so it's nice to receive this trophy. Ligue 1 is a wonderful league. We play incredible matches and, for me, it's one of the best leagues I've played in. I hope I can stay.”