Scandal ahead of the 2030 World Cup: Shame hangs over Spain and global condemnation following the disaster of the Egypt match

Spain’s surprise draw at home against Egypt caused a major stir in the Spanish press, with commentary focusing on what some described as a “disgrace” following racist abuse directed at Muslims by the Spanish crowd whilst the Egyptian national anthem was being played.

From a technical perspective, the press blamed head coach Luis de la Fuente for making too many changes against the Pharaohs, despite this being the final warm-up match before the announcement of the final squad with which La Roja will contest the 2026 World Cup.

Given that Spain are in Group H alongside Saudi Arabia, Uruguay and Cape Verde, De la Fuente wanted to test his players against a nearby team and chose Egypt, who in turn saw the match as a strong opportunity to boost their players’ confidence against the world number one, who, ironically, dropped two places in the FIFA rankings due to yesterday’s result (0-0).