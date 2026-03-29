“They’re a slow-moving side, a bit stiff. They play at a slow pace, which works in our favour. In Zenica, I tried to make intensity the key to the match; we pressed high up the pitch and doubled up on the ball-carrier. On the pitch, however, they have some standout players, above all the evergreen Dzeko: a striker the Azzurri defenders know well, Gattuso will know better than I do how to avoid giving him space. He’s 40 and still decisive; he’s the number one threat. In the return leg (which we lost 6-0), I was impressed by the young Alajbegovic. He scored his first international goal against us. He runs, dribbles and is excellent with both feet. He needs to be kept under close watch. However, their play is predictable and they struggle in physical challenges. When we had possession, we moved the ball around a lot, making them run. They don’t have extremely fast players, and their attacking moves are easy to read. Gattuso’s team has clearly superior quality to their opponents, in every respect. The Azzurri have what it takes to win and return to the World Cup after 12 years.”