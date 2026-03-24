A piece of history is leaving Anfield: this will happen at the end of the season, as Liverpool and Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah have jointly announced that they will part ways at the end of the season, after nine years in which the former Chelsea, Basel, Fiorentina and Roma player has won almost everything there is to win on the red side of Merseyside.
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Salah is leaving Liverpool: where might he go this summer? MLS, the Saudi Pro League, and millions on offer from West to East
THE PRESS RELEASE
"Mohamed Salah will bring his illustrious career with Liverpool FC to a close at the end of the 2025–26 season.
The forward has reached an agreement with the Reds that will allow him to draw a close on an extraordinary nine-year chapter at Anfield.
Salah expressed a desire to make this announcement to the fans as soon as possible, to ensure transparency regarding his future, as a mark of respect and gratitude towards them.
Signed from Roma in the summer of 2017, the number 11 has established himself as one of the greatest players in Liverpool’s history, helping the club win two Premier League titles, one Champions League, one FIFA Club World Cup, one UEFA Super Cup, one FA Cup, two League Cups and one Community Shield.
With 255 goals in 435 appearances to date, the Egyptian ranks third on the Reds’ all-time goalscoring list, having won the Premier League Golden Boot four times, as well as numerous individual honours.
With much still to play for this season, Salah remains firmly focused on securing the best possible result for Liverpool; therefore, the time to fully celebrate his legacy and achievements will come later in the year, when he bids farewell to Anfield."
SALAH'S VIDEO
POSSIBLE NEXT STEPS
It is easy to imagine a future for Salah away from Europe, not least because he would have virtually no chance of facing ‘his’ Liverpool: as early as December, he was on the verge of leaving following his outburst against manager Slot, with whom he claimed to ‘no longer have a relationship’. Rumours are circulating regarding Simone Inzaghi’s Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia and, on the other side of the globe, San Diego in the MLS, USA. Two directions – west and east – that would allow him to remain competitive even at 34, in a role like his own, the winger, which demands physical explosiveness.
Another possibility, European but not a top-tier option, is the Turkish Super Lig: even on the Anatolian peninsula there are clubs, particularly in Istanbul, capable of paying astronomical wages such as the €24 million that the Pharaoh earned at Liverpool following his latest contract extension until 2027, signed in the spring of 2025. Galatasaray, Fenerbahçe and Beşiktaş are in the second tier.